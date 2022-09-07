Disney Plus offers introductory discount to celebrate Disney Plus Day

The special introductory offer, which begins at 5am BST, is eligible for both new and returning subscribers, who'll receive one month of Disney Plus for £1.99.

With tomorrow marking Disney Plus Day, the streamer is celebrating the annual event with an introductory offer, giving subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just £1.99 .

Tomorrow's Disney Plus Day will be the second annual celebration of the event, which will lead into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place in California between 9th and 11th September.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios 2022

Disney announced earlier this month that the streamer is marking Disney Plus Day with the online release of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as brand new comedy-drama Wedding Season and two Frozen singalongs.

Fans will also be treated to Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return – a never-before-seen documentary showcasing the making of Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi – and the premiere of live-action film Pinocchio.

Last month, Disney Plus also announced a spate of new unscripted series commissions – including a documentary focused on the so-called Wagatha Christie saga and another centred around Formula 1, fronted by Keanu Reeves.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Reeves documentary is currently titled Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team and will be a four-part series about how "an understaffed, under-financed and independent team won the World Championship" in 2009.

Disney Plus Day takes place on Thursday 8th September. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £1.99 for the first month and then £7.99 a month. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.