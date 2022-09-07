Disney Plus offers introductory discount to celebrate Disney Plus Day
Both new and returning subscribers will get one month for just £1.99, thanks to Disney Plus Day.
With tomorrow marking Disney Plus Day, the streamer is celebrating the annual event with an introductory offer, giving subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just £1.99.
The special introductory offer, which begins at 5am BST, is eligible for both new and returning subscribers, who'll receive one month of Disney Plus for £1.99.
Tomorrow's Disney Plus Day will be the second annual celebration of the event, which will lead into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place in California between 9th and 11th September.
Disney announced earlier this month that the streamer is marking Disney Plus Day with the online release of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as brand new comedy-drama Wedding Season and two Frozen singalongs.
Fans will also be treated to Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return – a never-before-seen documentary showcasing the making of Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi – and the premiere of live-action film Pinocchio.
Last month, Disney Plus also announced a spate of new unscripted series commissions – including a documentary focused on the so-called Wagatha Christie saga and another centred around Formula 1, fronted by Keanu Reeves.
The Reeves documentary is currently titled Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team and will be a four-part series about how "an understaffed, under-financed and independent team won the World Championship" in 2009.
Disney Plus Day takes place on Thursday 8th September. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £1.99 for the first month and then £7.99 a month. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
