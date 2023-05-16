Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 last weekend (Sunday 14th May), Smith-Bynoe spoke about season 5 of Ghosts , as well as his desire to reunite with his co-stars for a future project.

It's time to get the tissues ready for the ending of Ghosts, according to series star Kiell Smith-Bynoe .

He said: "It is [sad]. We know it's sad because we spend so much time together and now knowing that we're not going to have 10 weeks of messing about with a bit of filming in between – that is what it's like, yeah. But now we know we haven't got that anymore so it's a bit sad, yeah it is a bit sad."

When asked about what he misses about the series, Smith-Bynoe replied: "The people. But hopefully we get to do something else. If it's not with Ghosts then hopefully with something else. We've made a great group." As for what that special project could look like? We can only wait and see (or dream).

Revealing more about what fans can expect from those fateful final episodes, the actor continued: "Watching it might [make you cry]."

When pressed on whether that means for all of us, he nodded and said: "Yeah sorry, get the tissues out. You heard it here first, you're going to cry."

The series finale of the hit sitcom is due to air on the BBC later this year and follows husband and wife duo Mike (Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) after they unexpectedly become co-owners of the grand Button House. The catch? It's also home to a group of eccentric ghosts who passed away on the grounds.

During an exclusive conversation with RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview earlier this April, Smith-Bynoe recalled filming those final scenes, saying: "We don’t film chronologically. So we didn't film the last scene on the last day, for example – thankfully, or we would have all had breakdowns. But it was still really emotional and it was very sad."

He continued: "There were a lot of tears that day and there will be even more tears when you see the episodes, because it is sad. But, I mean, Ghosts does that incredibly well. It makes you laugh, makes you cry, makes you think – and also think about how silly it is as well. I think this is probably one of the best shows for that."

While fans are sad at the news that the comedy is ending, Smith-Bynoe also revealed that the decision to end the show was actually made two years ago.

And we've got a lot to look forward to by the sounds of it, especially since the synopsis for the upcoming season teases that the couple will "contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives".

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

