Channel 4's Monday TV schedule confirmed – all the changes and timings

Over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honour the late monarch, who passed away on 8th September , with news channels such as BBC One, BBC News, Sky News and ITV set to air the event live .

Channel 4 has announced its TV schedule on the day of the Queen’s funeral, on Monday 19th September.

Channel 4 will not be broadcasting the funeral, and will instead show a documentary of the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

The technicolour programme, A Queen is Crowned is narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier and will air at midday on the channel.

The new Channel 4 schedule will also observe the two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

There will be two extended 90-minute editions of Channel 4 News during the day, with a special at 1:25pm and a second programme at 7pm.

The 1943 Vera Lynn film We’ll Meet Again will also air on the channel at 2:50pm.

Read more:

Following that, the schedule will resume regular programming with Jamie’s One Pan Wonders airing at 8:30pm, First Dates at 9:50pm, UEFA Nations League Magazine show at 11:05pm, and Sisterhood at 11:35pm.

Nature series Britain's Most Beautiful Landscapes and Secrets of the Royal Gardens will be shown in the morning at 6:10am and 9:20am respectively.

Her Majesty the Queen, narrated by Jon Snow, will also air on the channel at 10:55am.

Since the announcement of the death of the Queen, Channel 4 has aired a number of extended editions of Channel 4 News, documentaries and special programming.

The Queen's funeral will air live on BBC One and BBC News on Monday 19th September, with coverage set to start at 8am BST.

ITV has also confirmed its broadcast schedule, with coverage of the day set to begin at 6am BST.

Sky News will broadcast live coverage throughout the day, too. The channel will air the funeral procession, followed by coverage of the State Funeral Service.

The funeral is expected to be one of the most-watched royal events in history, with billions of people around the world tuning in to watch the late monarch be laid to rest.

Proceedings will kick off at around 10:30am UK time, when the Queen's coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.