Queen Elizabeth II remembered on this week's Radio Times cover

This issue of Radio Times was already being printed when we heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died. We, like so many others, were saddened and shocked. Not only that the life of a much-loved monarch had come to an end, but also because it brought down the curtain on a royal era that, for many of us, was all we have ever known.

Elizabeth II was not only the UK’s longest-serving monarch but also the first sovereign of the TV age: the first to be exposed to the full glare of television – and the first to embrace it.