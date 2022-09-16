Channel 5's Monday TV schedule confirmed – all the changes and timings

The new schedule will see shows including Jeremy Vine, Home & Away and Cash in the Attic removed from the line-up, to be replaced with films such as The Emoji Movie and Sing.

Channel 5 has announced its schedule changes for Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day.

At 10:35am, the channel will now air a double bill of The Adventures of Paddington, followed by The Emoji Movie at 11:10am.

At 12:30pm, Channel 5 will show Stuart Little, with Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs following at 1:55pm and 2016's film Sing at 3:20pm. Following 5 News at 5, there will then be Traffic Cops at 6:15pm, Police Interceptors at 7pm and Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders at 8pm.

That will be followed by Police: Night Shift 999 at 9pm, Casualty 24/7: Every Second Counts at 9:45pm, 999: Critical Condition at 10:30pm, 2014 film Wild Card at 11:15pm and Entertainment News on 5 at 12:50am on Tuesday 20th September.

Her Majesty The Queen's state funeral will take place at 11am on Monday 19th September, following her passing on Thursday 8th September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen's lying-in-state will end on September 19th at 6:30am, with the congregation taking their seats for the funeral from 8am.

The service will be conducted from 11am by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the commendation. The service will then end at around midday.

The service and the day's events will be broadcast live on BBC One, ITV and major news channels such as BBC News, Sky News and more.

The past week has seen many special programmes aired in remembrance of the Queen's life and in recognition of her passing, including documentaries such as Our Queen: The People's Stories on ITV and Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen on BBC One.

More like this

There have also been live broadcasts of events in relation to the new King, Charles III, including a speech he made to the nation on Friday 9th September and his proclamation as King on Saturday 10th September.

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.