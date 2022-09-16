BBC's Monday TV schedule confirmed – all the changes and timings

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place next week, with the BBC dedicating the day to rolling news coverage.

It will be airing television coverage throughout the day, with Huw Edwards and Fergal Keane hosting from London, while Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby will be in Windsor.

Sophie Raworth will be reporting from Parliament Square, and Anita Rani will be on the Long Walk at Windsor. Meanwhile, viewers will see JJ Chalmers at Wellington Barracks.

How to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Special programming will commence from 8am on Monday 19th September 2022 on BBC One. This will run through until 5pm.

The funeral service itself will begin at 11am, and viewers will be able to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Also on BBC Two, there will be British Sign Language coverage.

Those wishing to listen to radio coverage can tune in too, as Martha Kearney covers events in London and Windsor.

Inside Westminster Abbey, Allan Little will be with Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond for analysis. There will also be commentary from Ken Bruce, Clive Myrie, Nuala McGovern, John Murray and many more as the procession is underway.

Eleanor Oldroyd will be inside St George's Chapel, where commentary will be provided from Naga Munchetty, Julian Worricker, Anna Foster, Tony Livesey and more along the procession route.

This will also be broadcast live on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland between 9am and 1:30pm, picking up again from 2:30pm and 5pm.

BBC Local Radio will join with funeral coverage from 10am until 2pm, which will be broadcast across England.

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the State Funeral Service at 11am, with BBC Radio 3 including the Committal Service at 4pm.

BBC World Service English will broadcast the Procession, the State Funeral Service and the Committal Service, while BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme will provide listeners in Northern Ireland with live coverage of the funeral with commentary from William Crawley. Evening Extra provides coverage of the Committal Service from 3pm until 6pm.

In Wales, BBC Radio Cymru will broadcast live coverage of the State Funeral service and will be presented by Dewi Llwyd, Alun Thomas and Garry Owen between 10:15am and 1:15pm. Updates will continue via bulletin in the afternoon, before an extended Newyddion Radio Cymru presented by Dylan Jones will air the Committal Service and reflect on the day's events.

In Scotland, BBC Radio nan Gaidheal will be hosted by Cathy MacDonald with coverage of the funeral running from 10am. Once again, news bulletins will update listeners in the afternoon, before an extended Aithris an Fheasgair covers the Committal Service and reflects on the events of the day.

BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Asian Network and BBC Radio 6 Music will also include news coverage on the day's events, as their schedules will be amended. BBC Radio 1 Dance and BBC Radio 1 Relax will be simulcasting BBC Radio 1 on Monday.

A two minute silence will be observed during the State Funeral Service.

