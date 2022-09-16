ITV's Monday TV schedule confirmed – all the changes and timings

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will host the main programme, and there is plenty of other coverage that will see familiar faces reflect on this moment in history, too.

ITV has released the schedule for its coverage of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II next week, with a host of television presenters joining as the broadcaster runs rolling news reports on the day.

Read on for all you need to know regarding schedule timings and the various programmes that will mark the day.

How to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Good Morning Britain will preview the State Funeral from 6am on ITV on Monday 19th September 2022.

From Windsor Castle, Bradby and Etchingham will be hosting Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral from 9:30am until 6pm.

The broadcast will be brought by ITV News, and will also include reporters leading coverage from Westminster Abbey, The Mall and Wellington Barracks.

During the special programme, viewers will be guided through the procession as the Queen's coffin is escorted through London, as well as the Queen's final journey to Windsor and the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.

The presenting team will be joined by special guests and royal experts as they reflect on the day. Mary Nightingale will provide coverage at Westminster Abbey, while Royal Editor Chris Ship will be live from London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be at Wellington Barracks with the armed forces, while at the Long Walk in Windsor, Nina Hossain will talk to those wishing to pay their respects. Charlene White will be speaking to mourners gathered in London.

After the special programming, ITV will air the local news and weather, followed by the Evening News. At 7:30pm, the broadcaster will air Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers. This will cover the events of the past 10 days, from Her Majesty the Queen's death to the State Funeral.

This will be followed at 9pm by an hour-long programme, Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell, which will focus on the day's events. It will be narrated by ITV News' James Mates as the nation says goodbye to the country's longest-reigning monarch.

An extended ITV News at Ten will then be hosted by Tom Bradby.

For the first time ever, ITV's five digital channels and the ITV Hub will simulcast with the main channel from 6am until coverage concludes at midnight.

