Over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September to honour the late monarch, who passed away on 8th September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The TV viewing schedule for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been confirmed.

After a period of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle for burial at St George’s Chapel.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

The funeral is expected to be one of the most-watched royal events in history, with billions of people around the world tuning in to watch the late monarch be laid to rest.

Prince Philip’s funeral was viewed by more than 13 million people in the UK last year, while Diana’s funeral on 6th September 1997 was watched by more than 31 million British audience members.

While people can’t head to Westminster Abbey themselves (unless they're one of the 2,000 people who have been invited), screens will also be placed around London and across the rest of the country so that we can watch the ceremony.

But how can you watch from home? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen's funeral on TV and online.

How to watch the Queen's funeral on TV

The Queen's funeral will air live on BBC One and BBC News, with coverage set to start at 8am BST.

ITV has also confirmed its broadcast schedule, with coverage of the event set to begin at 6am BST.

Sky News will also air live coverage throughout the day. The channel will broadcast the funeral procession, followed by coverage of the State Funeral Service.

The coverage plans for Channel 4 are yet to be announced, but we will update this page once we know more.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online

Those planning to watch the Queen's funeral online in the UK can stream the coverage on BBC iPlayer, with reports starting at 8am BST, as well as on ITV Hub, with coverage kicking off from 6am BST.

You can also watch Sky News' coverage online via the Sky News App and website, YouTube channel and on Freeview.

For international viewers who wish to pay their respects, many of the recent services held in honour of the Queen have been live streamed on the The Royal Family YouTube channel around the world. While we don't have official confirmation that the Queen's funeral will be too, we recommend checking the channel on the day.

The Queen's funeral plans: Full schedule

Proceedings will commence at around 10:30am UK time, when the Queen's coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Here is the full schedule below:

6:30am - Lying-in-state comes to an end

- Lying-in-state comes to an end 8am - The gates to Westminster Abbey open

- The gates to Westminster Abbey open Around 10:30am - The Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage

- The Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage 10:44am - The procession leaves for Westminster Abbey

- The procession leaves for Westminster Abbey 10:52am - The procession arrives at Westminster Abbey

- The procession arrives at Westminster Abbey 11am - The State Funeral begins

- The State Funeral begins 11:55am - The Last Post will sound, followed by a nationwide two-minute silence

- The Last Post will sound, followed by a nationwide two-minute silence Midday - The National Anthem and lament will end the service

- The National Anthem and lament will end the service 1pm - The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch and then leave for Windsor

- The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch and then leave for Windsor 4pm - The Committal Service begins

- The Committal Service begins 7:30pm - A private service will take place at Windsor Castle

