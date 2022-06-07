Get a Xbox Series S with these Virgin Media TV and broadband deals

When new Virgin Media customers purchase the Bigger bundle + Movies, Biggest TV bundle, or the Ultimate Volt bundle, they’ll be able to choose to get their hands on the next-generation Xbox Series S (worth £249.99) or a £200 bill credit.

Been looking for a deal on the next-generation Xbox Series S? Or maybe you'd prefer £200 credit for your next Virgin Media bills? With this incredible offer from Virgin Media, you can get exactly that, but you have to act fast.

Xbox Series S

Available now until Thursday 9th June, you can get a free Xbox Series S or £200 credit when you buy selected Virgin Media TV or broadband offers.

You’ll need to purchase one of the following bundles to get your hands on the Xbox Series S or £200 credit: Bigger bundle + Movies, Biggest TV bundle, or Ultimate Volt bundle.

The Bigger bundle + movies will set you back £62 a month, plus a £35 set-up fee, and it’s an 18-month contract. For that £62, you’ll get M100 Fibre Broadband, over 200 TV channels and Talk Weekends.

The Biggest TV bundle, which also has an 18-month contract, will get you M350 Fibre Broadband, 210+ TV channels, Talk Weekends, and Netflix. Alongside the £79 a month cost, there’s a £35 set-up fee. Plus, with access to Sky Cinema, this is a seriously good bundle for movie buffs.

With the Ultimate Volt bundle, you’ll get Gig1 Fibre Broadband, 230+ channels with Entertainment, anytime calls, Netflix and an O2 sim. This is slightly more at £85 a month, along with the £35 set-up fee, and 18-month contract.

What’s more, Ultimate Volt customers can enjoy added perks like O2 priority, with its cinema tickets, exclusive gigs and experiences.

If gaming isn’t your bag, you can opt to have £200 credit instead of the Xbox Series S. The credit will be applied to your first bill, and any remaining balance will be applied to subsequent bills until it’s all gone — sounds like a good deal to us!

If you’re a new customer, act fast, as this offer is only available until Thursday 9th June 2022.

