Among the deals is an 18-month contract for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £19 a month, and a bundle which includes Sky’s Superfast Fibre Broadband from £36 a month. Plus, we can tease more deals to come later on across some of Sky’s other top products.

If you’re wondering how worth it this actually is, these deals can save you up to £126 a year on everything from the latest Netflix shows like series 6 of The Crown, to major sporting fixtures like the Premier League.

The Tech team at RadioTimes.com have seen a lot of Sky deals come and go over the years, we even regularly catalogue them with pieces like the best Sky Sports offers and best Sky Glass deals. So we can tell you how rare it is to see such low prices across the board, affecting TV, broadband and more.

If you want to snap up a saving on TV or internet this November, here are the best deals we’d recommend.

How long do Sky's Black Friday deals last?

Sky’s Black Friday offerings started on Friday 3rd November and will run up until the 30th. This means you’ve got the whole month to shop deals, check prices and make sure you’re getting the best value for money.

Best Sky Black Friday deals at a glance:

What UK deals is Sky offering in its 2023 Black Friday sale?

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix from £19 a month

Sky

What’s the deal: Right now, you can get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £19 a month over an 18-month contract. Normally, this package would cost £26, meaning you’re saving £7 every month or a total of £126 across the whole contract. Plus, they’ve waved the usual £40 setup costs, so you can get the Sky Stream puck installed for absolutely free.

Why we chose it: This is the most affordable way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, plus discovery+, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV X all in one place. Picking Sky Stream also means you won’t need to install a satellite dish and you’ll have all the entertainment you need delivered to your door within a day.

Get Sky Glass, Sky Entertainment and Netflix from £33 a month

Sky

What’s the deal: If a streaming puck isn’t enough for you, this deal includes Sky Entertainment, Netflix and a brand-new 43-inch Sky Glass TV. For £33 a month, over 18 months, you can get a state-of-the-art smart TV plus all of Sky’s exclusive channels, Netflix and more. There’s also a small £10 setup fee.

Why we chose it: Smart TVs are all the rage these days, so why not get one with Netflix and extra channels included? You’ll have all the entertainment you need in one place and can reduce the number of pesky direct debits you’re paying.

Get 18 months of Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Superfast Fibre Broadband from £36 a month

What’s the deal: Sky has also combined their TV and Netflix deal with their Broadband. For as little as £36 a month, you can get all the channels and streaming you need as well as Superfast Fibre Broadband. There’ll be no setup fees for the Streaming puck or the broadband, saving you over £50 on initial costs.

You can also get a bundle with the Sky Fibre 100 Broadband for £38 a month and the Ultrafast Plus Broadband for £49 a month.

Why we chose it: Internet, TV, streaming all in one monthly payment, with no setup fees – need we say more?

