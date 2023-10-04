PlayStation 5 consoles on their own will usually set you back around £479.99, so this offer means that you'll receive a £70 discount on the console, as well as a copy of the EA Sports FC24 included. This brand new game usually sells for around £60, bringing your total discount to roughly £130.

Other big-name retailers, including Currys, EE and Very, are offering the same bundle for the price of £429.99.

For more ways to save on your favourite gaming consoles, check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals, as well as savings on other tech products like Kindle deals and Samsung deals.

Get EA Sports FC24 free in this PS5 bundle deal

Released just a week ago on 29th September 2023, EA Sports FC24 is a brand new game designed to bring gamers closer to football than ever before.

Gathering data on over 180 matches from leagues including the UEFA men and women's Champion League, the game uses new technologies such as HyperMotionV and Frostbite Engine to create realistic gameplay and accurate details.

It's the game everyone's talking about – and you can get your hands on it effectively for free, despite its RRP of around £60.

More PS5 bundle deals

Save £40 on PlayStation 5 Disc Console + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

What's the deal: You'll get a brand new PS5 copy along with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for only £479.99 – that's a £40 discount.

Why we chose it: If you're more into killing zombies than kicking footballs, this PS5 bundle deal from Very is more suited to your tastes.

Get PlayStation 5 Disc Console + call of Duty Modern Warfare II for £479.99 from Very

PS5 Digital Console + 24 month Premium subscription

What's the deal: Get your hands on the disc-less PS5 console, along with a 24 month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription for only £579.99. Not only that, you'll also get free standard delivery, and you can trade in your old device to offset the cost of your upgrade.

Why we chose it: A 24 month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription normally costs £239.98, meaning that this deal is getting you some serious savings.

Buy PS5 Digital Console + 24 month Premium subscription for £579 from EE

Get a SONY PlayStation 5, Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset (Black & Red) & Wreckfest Bundle for only £609

What's the deal: You'll receive a new PS5 console, a top tier wireless gaming headset and banger racing, and demolition derby game Wreckfest for only £609, plus the opportunity to add Care and Repair for only £3 per month.

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate starter pack for anyone buying a new gaming console. If you're looking for savings on an essential gaming bundle, then you've found them.

Get a SONY PlayStation 5, Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset (Black & Red) & Wreckfest Bundle for only £609

Get PlayStation 5 Disc Console and Hogwarts Legacy for £519.99

What's the deal: Order this bundle of the PlayStation 5 console and the immensely successful Hogwarts Legacy to receive a £20 discount. There's also free standard delivery with Click & Collect.

Why we chose it: This bundle normally sells for £529.99, meaning you'll receive a £20 discount on some of the most popular consoles and games of the moment.

Get PlayStation 5 Disc Console and Hogwarts Legacy for £519.99 from Very

