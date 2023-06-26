Over the next two weeks, Amazon is offering its customers the chance to get three months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost. This means access to over one million titles, as well as audiobooks and magazine subscriptions.

From the turrets of Hogwarts to the moors of Yorkshire, you can dive into thousands of fictional worlds this summer for absolutely free, with Kindle Unlimited.

The deal began on the 21st of June and will run until the 12th of July as part of Amazon Prime Day.

The offer is available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, while non-members will still be able to get a 30-day free trial for the service.

Meanwhile, it also excludes all pre-existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers with free trials or paid memberships. To get the three months free Kindle Unlimited, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member who has not benefited from a Kindle Unlimited promotion or free trial within the last 36 months.

After the three months are up, your subscription will revert to the standard price of £9.49 a month, which you can cancel any time.

So if you’re a bookworm, hurry up and grab this fabulous deal before it runs out in July.

And, if you’re still yet to sign up to Amazon Prime, do it now and get a 30-day free trial, before paying £8.99 a month.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s own digital book subscription service that gives its members access to millions of incredible stories.

The service has over one million titles, from classic novels to the latest autobiographies, and a huge selection of audiobooks, which it gets by working with Audible. It also has a select number of magazine subscription services on offer - including your very own Radio Times.

Kindle Unlimited launched in 2014 and is available for a monthly fee of £9.49. It can be used on all mobile and tablet devices, not just Kindle E-readers, so long as you download the Kindle App.

For a closer look at the service, make sure you check out our guide to what is Kindle Unlimited?

How to sign up to Kindle Unlimited

To sign up to Kindle Unlimited, all you have to do is head over to Amazon and click on the side toolbar. Under “Digital Content & Devices” you’ll find “Kindle E-readers and Books.” Once you’ve clicked on that, you can find “Kindle Unlimited.”

Remember you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime account to get the free month's subscription. After that, you’re all set and are free to walk through the landscapes of Middle Earth at your leisure.

