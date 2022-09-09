Apple's latest smartphone is powered by the same A15 Bionic chip that's in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. However — when it comes to iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 — improvements have been made elsewhere. There's a better camera, longer battery life and a new crash detection mode that can alert emergency services if you're in a car crash.

The iPhone 14 just landed. Apple has unveiled the next iteration of the iconic smartphone and it has some interesting new upgrades. Now, we're taking a look at whether it's worth your money, what's new and how to buy one.

Notably, there's also a new size. Now, the standard iPhone is available with a 6.1-inch display, or there's an iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen. This gives you bigger text when reading and is ideal for scrolling through content or streaming the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The phone was revealed alongside the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2022, though the real surprise of the event was the Apple Watch Ultra.

Both the AirPods and the Watch Series 8 build on and develop the foundations that their predecessors developed, but the Watch Ultra is a new venture for the company. Apple has made improvements across the board and we can't wait to try out the new products.

Read on for our complete guide to bagging an iPhone 14 in the UK.

iPhone 14 UK availability: How to buy iPhone 14 in the UK

In terms of the iPhone 14 UK release date, the phone will be available to pre-order in the UK from Friday 9th September, going on general sale on 16th September. However, the iPhone 14 Plus won't be available on general sale until 7th October.

iPhone 14: contract deals

iPhone 14: SIM-free unlocked handsets

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

As far as we're concerned, iPhone 13 users might be tempted to stick with their existing handset, especially given that the chip powering this new phone remains the same. However, if you're using an older handset, or perhaps broken an iPhone 13, then the new Apple smartphone does look like a tempting proposition.

Though the chip is the same, it's as fast as ever. Apple claims that it's still "faster than all the competition" and independent testers have been impressed by the chip throughout its lifespan, as reported by GizChina. While it would be more exciting for the new phone to pack a new chip, it's not necessarily a huge drawback that it doesn't. It does slightly disincentivise direct upgrades from the 13 to the 14, though.

