Get Disney Plus UK for a cheaper price – but you only have 6 days left

Disney+ goes live next week, but there's still time to take advantage of the presale lower price

Published:

The launch of Disney+ in the UK grows ever closer and it arguably couldn’t come at a better time. With more and more of us spending extra time at home, Disney’s new streaming service offers a great way to keep ourselves and the kids entertained.

In just six days Disney+ launches in the UK, following its release in the US in November 2019. That means there’s less than a week left to take advantage of Disney’s presale deal which ends on Monday 23rd March.

Right now you can sign up to Disney+ for £49.99 for a year, saving £10. From the official launch day on Tuesday 24th March, Disney+ will cost £59.99 for a year.

What is on Disney+?

UK viewers will soon be able to enjoy family favourites, life action remakes and Marvel movies all in one place. There’s also good news for busy households – subscribers can watch on up to four screens at once.

Plus, earlier this week Disney upped the anticipation after revealing that Frozen 2 will be coming early to the streaming service. Disney also revealed that users will be able to set their profile icons as characters from the hit film.

Make the most of Disney+’s limited time deal for £49.99 for a year.

