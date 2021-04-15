iPhone 13 release date: will the latest flagship be unveiled at the Apple Event?

We may find ourselves in strange and difficult times, but the world still carries on. And just like any other year (well, any year since 2007), a new iPhone will be released in 2021.

Most of the buzz surrounding Apple’s latest flagship phone is pure speculation at this point. Indeed, even the name at this point is guesswork – given the connotations surrounding the number 13, we have a feeling Apple is going to choose something more leftfield, just as it did with the iPhone X back in 2018.

The tech giant certainly does like giving things amusing names: on Tuesday, April 24 2021, Apple will be hosting a launch event called (wait for it) Spring Loaded, which promises to unveil a series of major new products to be released in 2021. While we suspect a number of new iPads, Airpods, and all-new AirTags (tracking devices) will be revealed, we’d be surprised if the iPhone 13 gets a mention at this stage in proceedings. But this is Apple – and you never know what tricks the Cupertino brand has up its sleeve.

Read on to find out everything we know about the new iPhone 13 so far – and if you want to see a complete list of handsets being released this year, don’t miss our new phones 2021 article.

iPhone 13 release date

Apple typically releases its newest handsets in September each year, and we have no reason to think they’ll do otherwise in 2021. Last year, the iPhone 12 (pictured above) was released in late October, but that was due to supply issues caused by the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions across the world.

Covid has by no means gone away, of course, but we’re staying hopeful that the distribution of the iPhone 13 won’t be affected by lockdown, supply issues or, say, a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. That would be really unlucky.

iPhone 13 price

It’s always worth looking at previous iPhone prices since Apple rarely deviates that greatly from the prices of the preceding generation of phone. On their release, the iPhone 12 started at £799, and the iPhone 12 Pro started at £999.

Yes, those are prices that – but when compared to flagship handset from other companies, iPhone aren’t actually the most costly phones these days. Not when set against, say, the Sony Xperia 1 II, which was released last year for an eyewatering £1,099.

iPhone 13 specs: what to expect

With months to go yet before a launch that hasn’t actually been officially confirmed, Apple hasn’t given any explicit information about the iPhone 13. But that doesn’t mean we’ve not been listening to the rumour mill.

One thing we know is that Apple has been developing a new processor called the A15 Bionic chip. This is reportedly due to go into production in May 2021 – so based on that, it seems fair to assume that it’s set to go into the next iPhone and will mark an upgrade on the A14 Bionic Chip that’s inside the iPhone 12.

Also, a number of images have surfaced online of a trio of iPhone displays, leaked by a Greek repair company. Such things should never be taken at face value – but if there’s any truth to these leaked pics, we can expect 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays for what might be the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

These sizes all align with the iPhone 12 range, but where these new images show an evolutionary leap is in the size of the notch at the top of the display. This feature has been included in Apple’s phones since the iPhone X, but its size has drawn criticism in the past. If indeed that notch does get scaled down, it will be welcome news for iPhone diehards everywhere.

On top of that, there are whispers of a 120HZ display – which we’d say is likely, since if you read our Sony Xperia 1 III release date article, it features in that company’s latest flagship phone. Factor in a potential 1TB (that’s a thousand GB) of storage, and you’ve got all the signs that Apple has another superb device in the pipeline.

