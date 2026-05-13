If you're keen on getting the best Slimes in Roblox's hit new game, you'll want to keep tabs on when the next Admin Abuse is in Slime RNG.

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It's a game of luck, but having better Slimes will help you out in the long run – all the more reason to redeem some Slime RNG codes!

Admin Abuse events are the perfect way to make plenty of progress while playing with friends.

So, if that sounds good to you, here's what you need to know about when the next Admin Abuse is in Slime RNG.

When is the next Admin Abuse in Slime RNG?

The next Admin Abuse in Slime RNG begins on Saturday, 16 May at 7pm BST.

For anyone who isn't from the UK, here's what time the event begins in your time zone:

US Pacific (PT) – 11am

US Mountain (MT) – 12pm

US Central (CT) – 1pm

US Eastern (ET) – 2pm

Brazil (BRT) – 4pm

Central Europe (CEST) – 8pm

South Africa (SAST) – 8pm

Singapore (SGT) – 2am, 17 May

Australia East Coast (AEST) – 4am, 17 May

New Zealand (NZST) – 6am, 17 May

Admin Abuse events don't last very long, so make sure that you're logged into the game five minutes before it starts so you can make the most of the full duration!

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What to expect from the next Admin Abuse in Slime RNG

Specifics for the new Admin Abuse haven't been revealed yet, but based on what we know from previous events, here's what you can expect

The Admin Abuse will introduce rare Slimes that players will be able to obtain for a limited time. You will also have the chance to find rare Items, too.

That also means there will be unique enemy spawns to contend with, but defeating them will net you some special rewards too, so it's worth the effort to be around for every Admin Abuse!

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