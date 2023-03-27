Naughty Dog has been very specific with its TLOU Part 1 PC specifications, detailing what you’ll need to run the game on low graphics, 720p and 30 fps, all the way up to 60 fps in 4K.

With The Last of Us Part 1 set to release on PC on Tuesday 28th March, you’ll be glad to know that its minimum requirements and recommended specs have been revealed. We know what you’ll need to run this port of the PS5 game.

You’ll need some surprisingly high-end hardware to run the game on minimum, with 100 GB of SSD space needed to play the game at all. It’s safe to say that you’ll need a particularly powerful rig to play the game at higher resolutions.

Owing to its detailed graphics and demanding recommended specs, is it possible to play The Last of Us PC on Steam Deck? Find out below.

Read on to discover The Last of Us Part 1 PC minimum requirements and recommended specs to see how your PC matches up.

Minimum requirements to run The Last of Us Part 1 on PC

The Last of Us Part 1 PC minimum requirements, to play the game on low graphic settings at 720p, 30 fps, are as follows:

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), or NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB)

AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), or NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Storage: 100 GB SSD

Match or outperform the requirements above to play the game at a somewhat reasonable level. If you want to eek more performance out of the game or increase that resolution though (anything’s better than 720p), you’ll need something more powerful.

Recommended specs for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC

The Last of Us Part 1 PC recommended specs, to play the game on high graphic settings at 1080p, 60 fps, are as follows:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Storage: 100 GB SSD

To play the game in Performance Mode (high graphic settings at 1440p, 60 fps):

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-9700K RAM: 32 GB

32 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Storage: 100 GB SSD

To play the game in Ultra settings (ultra graphic settings at 4K, 60 fps):

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel i5-12600K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel i5-12600K RAM: 32 GB

32 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Storage: 100 GB SSD

Match any of the lists above and you should get TLOU Part 1 on PC running and looking great. You can always mix and match settings to get the game running in 4K at 30 fps, or in 1080p with ultra graphic settings.

Will The Last of Us Part 1 run on Steam Deck?

It looks like The Last of Us Part 1 will run on Steam Deck, as Valve has been using the game in promotional material for its handheld PC powerhouse (thanks, PCGamesN). The use of it in promotion suggests that the port could even be Steam Deck Verified, as other PlayStation releases have been.

We’ll have to wait until after the game launches to know for sure how well it runs on Valve’s portable gaming PC, but it’s safe to say it should play just fine.

You may have to turn some settings down to make it run as you like, but that’s the beauty of the Steam Deck. It can run games as detailed as this, even with resolution and textures lowered.

