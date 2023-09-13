We’ve scoured the web and trawled through the dark recesses of Reddit and YouTube to find the best XP farms in the game - and one has most definitely come out on top. Who says we do nothing for you?

Read on to find out what the best Starfield XP farm is and for help on how to set up your own outpost XP farm in the game.

How to XP farm in Starfield: The best fan-found XP cheat

To set up a Starfield XP farm, you will need to make use of outposts to farm resources to craft items with, which can be tricky to master but offer bountiful rewards if set up correctly.

Many fans have discovered clever ways in which to earn XP quickly and without much fuss, but here is the best fan-made XP cheat we’ve found online.

Maka91Productions – Reach level 100 in five hours

This Starfield XP farm is probably the best one you can set up, but it does take a decent amount of work to get it up and running.

As the video above’s description (thanks, Maka91Productions!) tells us, before you start it up, you need the following things:

Skills: Outpost Engineering

Outpost Engineering Research: Resource Extraction 1 & Power Generation 1

Resource Extraction 1 & Power Generation 1 Ship: 1500-3000+ Cargo Space

1500-3000+ Cargo Space Resources: Grab from Jemison Mercantile and store on ship

Grab from Jemison Mercantile and store on ship 18 x Adaptive Frames

124 x Aluminium

24 x Beryllium

30 x Copper

2 x Fiber

99 x Iron

24 x Tungsten

Once you have all that, you need to head to Andraphon in the Narion System – Andraphon is Sumati’s moon and time moves slowly here, making it great for farming resources.

Scan Andraphon and look for where its aluminium and iron veins meet (see: ~2:10-3:25~ in the video above). Place six Aluminium and Iron Extractors down in the areas before powering them up with ten Solar Arrays.

Once you have set up some solid storage units and linked them to your Extractors (click the right trigger button to link them together with a red line), you need to sleep and wait for the storage bins to fill up – so build a bed!

When you have all that Iron and Aluminium, you can head to an Industrial Workbench (build one of those at your outpost if you haven’t already) and craft Adaptive Frames, earning 99XP for each 99 Adaptive Frames you craft.

Repeat the process and you’ll soon earn tonnes of XP. That 10% XP boost you get from sleeping will help, too!

As Maka91Productions explains, too, you can do the same process on Venus in the Sol System with Nickel and Cobalt to craft Isocentered Magnets, for which you’ll need the following to set up an XP farming outpost:

Skills (Required): Planetary Habitation 3

Planetary Habitation 3 Skills (Recommended): Outpost Engineering 2

Outpost Engineering 2 Research (Recommended): Resource Extraction 2 & Manufacturing 3 (allows for large storage containers)

Resource Extraction 2 & Manufacturing 3 (allows for large storage containers) Resources: (bring from Andraphon)

(bring from Andraphon) 600+ x Adaptive Frames

1000+ x Aluminium

1200+ x Iron

You should be able to use this method to farm any kind of resource used to craft items. Crafting items at an Industrial Workbench is definitely the way to go when it comes to XP farming in Starfield.

Thanks to there being no level cap, too, you can use XP farms to level up your character forever!

