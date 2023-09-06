The galaxy can be a dangerous place, so we’ll take any help we can in Starfield to better get through the many missions on offer. Building spaceships can be expensive, too, so getting such a fancy craft for free is pretty ideal.

If you want the best fighting chance to thrive and survive, check out our Starfield top tips and tricks - making sure that, in space, no one can hear your enemies scream.

We’re all here for the space bling, though, so read on to see just what awaits you in the Mantis quest!

How to get the Mantis quest in Starfield

To get the Mantis quest in Starfield, you need to just keep killing and looting Spacers until you find a datapad called Secret Outpost! on one of them.

Read the datapad and the quest will automatically be added, simply titled: MANTIS.

A quest marker will appear, which you need to follow to the star system Denebola.

A point of interest will be marked on the moon Denebola I-b. Land there and the rest of the quest will play out.

If you want to go into the quest without knowing what lies ahead then stop reading, as there will be spoilers down below.

Read more on Starfield:

How to solve the Lair of the Mantis puzzle and complete the quest

As you blast your way down into the lair, be sure to loot everyone you kill, as some will be carrying journals that contain information about the Mantis quest.

In one of these, Leo – the former owner of the lair – will note that his mother would repeat the phrase "sic semper tyrannis", which is Latin for "thus always to tyrants".

Tyrannis is the keyword here, as you will eventually come to a puzzle with eight rows of letters. Getting it wrong will see the turrets open up and puncture you Swiss cheese-style fairly quickly.

To proceed, walk on the letters T-Y-R-A-N-N-I-S to get through safely.

Press the button on the other side and go through the gate, but turn to your right and you will find a locked door. Digipick the lock and you will be rewarded with a very good weapon.

Past this, you will face off against a few robots in the main area of the lair before getting your grubby paws on the good loot.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do you get for the Mantis quest line?

For successfully seeing off the spacers, puzzles and robots, you will be rewarded with quite the collection of loot. On a mannequin is the Mantis spacesuit, helmet and boostpack.

The Legendary traits are randomised, though, and if you save the game before you open the mannequin case, you can change the Mantis suits traits. Below are some of the traits it can have - but you may see more in game.

Mantis Spacesuit (three traits)



Chameleon – Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving

– Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving Weapon Holsters – Weapons weigh 50% less

– Weapons weigh 50% less Repulsing – 5% chance to disarm nearby attackers

– 5% chance to disarm nearby attackers Mirrored – 4% chance to reflect attacks

– 4% chance to reflect attacks Antiseptic – +25 airborne resistance

– +25 airborne resistance Combat Veteran – -15% damage from Human enemies

– -15% damage from Human enemies Sturdy – -15% incoming melee damage

– -15% incoming melee damage Leadlined – +25% Radiation Resistance

– +25% Radiation Resistance Headhunter – Deals +25% damage on the next attack after hitting a target’s head

– Deals +25% damage on the next attack after hitting a target’s head Ablative – -15% incoming Energy damage

– -15% incoming Energy damage Mechanized – +40 carry capacity

– +40 carry capacity Incendiary – 10% chance to ignite nearby attackers

Mantis Pack (three traits)

Chameleon – Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving.

– Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving. Liquid cooled – +25 thermal resistance. Armor-plated: -10% incoming physical, energy, and EM damage

– +25 thermal resistance. Armor-plated: -10% incoming physical, energy, and EM damage Galvanized – +25% Corrosive resistance

Mantis Space Helmet

O2 Filter – -25% oxygen consumption

– -25% oxygen consumption Hacker – +2 max auto attempts that can be banked while hacking

– +2 max auto attempts that can be banked while hacking Sensor Chip – +20 accuracy while firing on the move

– +20 accuracy while firing on the move Technician – -15% damage from Robot enemies

– -15% damage from Robot enemies Resource Hauler – Resources weigh 25% less

– Resources weigh 25% less Reactive – 10% chance to stagger nearby attackers

There is also the Razorleaf ship ready for the taking. This legendary ship is decked out with all sorts of goodies, and is one of the few ships in the game that already has a Shielded Cargo bay preinstalled.

Razorleaf ship

Class A ship

Crew – 2

– 2 Fuel – 148

– 148 Hull – 469

– 469 Cargo – 967

– 967 Shielded capacity – 160

That secret weapon we alluded to earlier has some juicy stats, too.

Med Theft Modified Auto-Rivet

Ammo – Rivet

– Rivet Mag – 20

– 20 Fire Rate – 18

– 18 Range – 20

– 20 Accuracy – 67.9%

– 67.9% Mass – 6.50

– 6.50 Mods – 3 out of 4 Laser Sight Shielded Tool Grip Hair Trigger

– 3 out of 4

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.