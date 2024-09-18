By all accounts, the game isn’t selling poorly, but it is selling fewer copies than Ubisoft would have wanted – perhaps, in part at least, due to its lightly mixed reviews (it sits at 76 on Metacritic).

At the end of the day, if you like a game, it doesn’t matter if it sells well, but in these days of mass layoffs and even the pulling of Concord by Sony, it is nice to see success stories in the gaming world.

With all of that in mind, read on to find out what we know about the Star Wars Outlaws sales and whether if it is selling well or not.

More like this

Star Wars Outlaws sales: Is the game selling well?

There is no official sales data for Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft as of writing, but we do have an estimate of around 800,000 copies sold by the end of August 2024.

This information comes from the fine folks over at GamesIndustry.biz. During the website’s latest Microcast podcast, it’s claimed that sales across the Xbox and PlayStation for Star Wars Outlaws as of the end of August 2024 are "about 800,000".

By now, the game could have sold over 1 million units.

Again, without official word from Ubisoft, we cannot say for certain how accurate these sales numbers are.

It’s worth listening to the Microcast, which you can check out below. Skip to around 41 minutes to hear what the GamesIndustry gang has to say on Star Wars Outlaws and its sales:

Whatever the sales numbers actually are, it arguably hasn’t been good enough for Ubisoft. The studio is now trading at its lowest numbers in a decade.

In a note from JP Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven (as per Reuters), it’s stated that "Star Wars Outlaws has struggled to meet our sales expectations despite positive critical reviews".

Reuters explains how Kerven "also lowered his sales expectations for Outlaws by 2 million units, to 5.5 million units in the year through March 2025".

Given the high budget the game must have had and the drop in Ubisoft’s share price since its launch, it’s fair to surmise that Star Wars Outlaws has underperformed.

It’s sure to pick up in sales come Christmastime and those Black Friday sales, though – you’d expect it to, anyway.

Plus, it has received some impressive reviews - including four stars from RadioTimes.com.

Hopefully, Ubisoft details the official sales numbers for Star Wars Outlaws soon. We’ll update this page as soon as we’re able should the official sales numbers be revealed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.