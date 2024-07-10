So far, fans have been able to take on the likes of Kartana and Nihilego, but with those encounters firmly behind us, Trainers are preparing to take on the Rock/Steel-type Pokémon Stakataka.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail in Pokémon Go, and so we have scooped up all the details you will need to identify the creature’s weaknesses and, of course, the best Pokémon and counters to use when fighting it.

Read on to find out what you’ll need to do to ensure victory.

When is Stakataka in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Stakataka will be in Pokémon Go Raid Battles on Thursday 11th July 2024. It should start to appear at 10am local time.

Players will have until 10am local time on Friday 12th July 2024 to take on the creature and have a stab at catching it for their own collection.

It is important to remember that Stakataka will only be available to Pokémon Go players who are in the Eastern Hemisphere during this period.

However, for anyone who is located in the Western Hemisphere, it isn’t all doom and gloom - as you will be able to take on Blacephalon in 5-Star Raid Battles.

For the full schedule of upcoming Raid Battles in Pokémon Go, we have assembled a list for you.

What is Stakataka weak against in Pokémon Go?

Stakataka is a Rock and Steel-type Pokémon, which makes it sound mega tough, although it does have its weaknesses.

The creature will take increased amounts of damage from Fighting and Ground-type manoeuvres in particular, but it is also vulnerable against Water-based attacks.

Groudon, Heracross and Terrakion are solid options when considering Pokémon to use against Stakataka in the upcoming Raid Battles. For a more in-depth look at the best counters to use against it, read on below.

Best Stakataka counters in Pokémon Go

Groudon is highly useful against Stakataka. Pokemon.com

While Stakataka has several weaknesses, it is resistant to a heap of attacks including Poison, Flying, Normal, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Psychic and Rock.

Nailing your counters is going to be crucial when taking it on in the upcoming 5-Star Raid Battles.

Therefore, we have assembled a list of the five best Pokémon and counters with a mixture of attack types to use when fighting it.

Primal Groudon - Mud Shot (Ground) and Precipice Blades (Ground)

- Mud Shot (Ground) and Precipice Blades (Ground) Mega Garchomp - Mud Shot (Ground) and Earth Power (Ground)

- Mud Shot (Ground) and Earth Power (Ground) Mega Heracross - Counter (Fighting) and Close Combat (Fighting)

- Counter (Fighting) and Close Combat (Fighting) Mega Blaziken - Counter (Fighting) and Focus Blast (Fighting)

- Counter (Fighting) and Focus Blast (Fighting) Terrakion - Double Kick (Fighting) and Sacred Sword (Fighting)

Now you should be in tip-top shape to fight Stakataka when it appears this week!

