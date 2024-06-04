The Go Fest 2024: Sendai Raid is over, but there are three more events to keep an eye on, with Niantic having confirmed the timings and locations of all three. Best of all, the final chance of a Nihilego Raid Battle is Global!

Before you fight a Nihilego, though, you’ll need to know what its weaknesses are and the best counters against it.

Keep reading to find out when you can take part in Pokémon Go Nihilego Raid Battles and how to defeat the Ultra Beast.

Nihilego was in Pokémon Go Raid Battles during the Go Fest 2024 Sendai event which ended on 2nd June.

This Japan-exclusive event let players battle and catch Nihilego in a 5-Star Raid, and three more such events are incoming around the world.

Players from outside Japan could take part in the fun if a friend or generous other player gave them a remote invite.

As part of the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 celebrations, however, you have three more confirmed chances to take on Nihilego in a 5-Star Raid Battle.

Here’s when Nihilego will appear as a Raid Battle in Pokémon Go next:

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid | 14th June – 16th June

| Pokémon Go Fest 2024: New York City | 5th July – 7th July

| Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global | 13th July – 14th July

Remember, you’ll need a remote invite from a friend in Madrid or New York City to take part in a Nihilego Raid Battle if you aren’t in those cities at the times listed above.

Fortunately, everyone can participate during the Go Fest 2024 Global days on 13th and 14th July.

What are Nihilego’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Ground, Psychic, Water and Steel-type attacks.

Ground-type attacks will be doubly strong against Nihilego, as it is super effective against both Rock and Poison.

It’s best, then, to pick a powerful Ground-type Pokémon to battle Nihilego. Water, Psychic and Steel-type attacks will also do well, but won’t be as effective as Ground.

Team up with others all carrying a strong Ground-type Pokémon (or three) and you’ll have Nihilego defeated with relative ease – it still carries a massive CP, so it will take a lot of hits and dish out many itself.

Best Nihilego counters in Pokémon Go

Groudon. The Pokémon Company/Nintendo/Game Freak

Considering Ground-type attacks are best against Nihilego, due to it being Rock and Poison-type, you need to use a powerful Ground-type Pokémon to counter it best.

If you have one, Groudon will prove especially strong.

You should be able to get hold of a Groudon by defeating Giovanni (unless his line-up has changed by the time you’re reading this, sorry!).

Beyond Groudon, Excadrill is a brilliant choice, as is Garchomp, Swampert (that dual-type with Water-type is great) and Rhyperior.

Essentially, go for the strongest Ground-type Pokémon you have which knows powerful Ground-type attacks and you should do fine. Ground is the best counter against Nihilego by a long shot.

