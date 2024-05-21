Blacephalon in Pokémon Go: Raid battle weakness, counters and timings

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out how to get Regirock before they are no longer part of the Raid schedule.

We’re now coming into the fourth week of the Pokémon Go May 2024 Raids schedule , and to ensure you’re prepared for the challenge, we’ve got the best Blacephalon weaknesses, counters and moves to use, as well as when the event starts and finishes.

We’ve also got a detailed guide on how to get the better of Team Rocket leader Sierra for May 2024, which goes over the best counters to bring along for her.

Not only that – we’re fast approaching Pokémon Go Fest 2024, which will bring about the introduction of Gen VII’s Necrozma. Have you booked your tickets? Make sure to check out all the details so you don’t miss a thing!

Alas, Blacephalon waits for no Trainer, so let’s get on with it.

When is Blacephalon in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Blacephalon will be part of 5-star Raid Battles from Thursday 23rd May 2024 to Saturday 1st June 2024.

This will begin at 10am BST on 23rd May, and conclude at 10am BST on 1st June.

All in, this gives you nine days to battle and catch them, which is ample time. Don’t get too comfy, though, as there are always new Raids, Spotlights and more being added to Pokémon Go – so things can be easy to miss!

So you don’t spend too much time trying to figure out which Pokémon is best to bring along on the Raid, read on and we’ll show you what Blacephalon is weak against, as well as the best counters.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our gaming newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Blacephalon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Blacephalon is weak against Ground, Water, Rock, Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon and moves.

This is because Blacephalon is a dual Fire-Ghost-type Pokémon themselves. While being a dual-type Pokémon has its advantages in terms of moves, it also opens it up to have more weaknesses.

That doesn’t mean any old ‘Mon can take on Blacephalon, though, as being a 5-star Raid boss signifies. You’ll need to do your homework to ensure you bring the right counters.

Fortunately, we’ve done your homework for you just below – you’re welcome!

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "a7d2f51011412375cfb0b027cc2b90933231ccab"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Best Blacephalon counters in Pokémon Go

The best Blacephalon counters in Pokémon Go are Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Swampert, Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Gengar and Mega Garchomp.

If you want a comprehensive look at which moves to use, check them out below:

Primal Kyogre (Water) – Waterfall and Origin Pulse

– Waterfall and Origin Pulse Primal Groudon (Ground/Fire) – Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

– Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Tyranitar (Rock/Dark) – Bite and Brutal Swing

– Bite and Brutal Swing Mega Swampert (Water/Ground) – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

– Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Tyranitar (Rock/Dark) – Bite and Brutal Swing

– Bite and Brutal Swing Mega Gengar (Ghost/Poison) – Lick and Shadow Ball

– Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Garchomp (Dragon/Ground) – Mud Shot and Earth Power

Any of the above should serve you well, but it’s best to have at least a few of them on hand if you want to stand a chance.

[squirrel-affiliate-playlist squirrel_playlist_id=”653″ /]

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.