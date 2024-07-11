The sleek and stylish-looking Pokémon will return to Pokémon Go’s 5-Star Raid Battles this week, and so players will be arming themselves with as much information as possible to ensure they walk away victorious.

You’ll need to know its weaknesses and best counters, so we have assembled a quick guide below.

When is Pheromosa in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Pheromosa will be available in Pokémon Go’s 5-Star Raid Battles from 10am local time on Friday 12th July 2024 as part of the game’s Inbound from Ultra Space event.

More like this

The monster will remain in Pokémon Go throughout the Go Fest Global 2024 event taking place this weekend before leaving the game at 10am local time on Monday 15th July 2024.

That is a fair chunk of time for players to battle, defeat and hopefully capture Pheromosa for their own collection.

But in order to do that, you will need to know everything about the creature first. Read on to find out about Pheromosa’s weaknesses and best counters.

What type is Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type Ultra Beast Pokémon.

This means that it is resistant to Fighting, Ground, Grass, Dark and Bug-type attacks, so players taking it on in 5-Star Raid Battles should avoid using these moves at all costs.

Once you have defeated and captured it, it is worth noting that two of its best attacks are Bug Bite (Bug) and Focus Blast (Fighting).

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Pheromosa's weakness in Pokémon Go?

Pheromosa is a strong Pokémon, but luckily, like all monsters, it has its weaknesses. Pheromosa's weaknesses are Flying, Fire, Psychic and Fairy.

Flying is the optimum type of move to use when battling Pheromosa, as it deals a higher percentage of damage compared to the others.

There are tons of powerful creatures capable of using Flying-type moves, so we have gathered some of the best below.

Best Pheromosa counters in Pokémon Go

Staraptor is useful against Pheromosa in 5-star Raid battles Pokemon.com

As mentioned above, Flying-type attacks are the best to use against Pheromosa when battling it in 5-Star Raid Battles this coming weekend.

Below, we’ve listed five of the best Pokémon to use when taking the Ultra Beast on, alongside their most effective attacks.

Staraptor - Gust/Brave Bird

- Gust/Brave Bird Rayquaza - Air Slash/Dragon Ascent

- Air Slash/Dragon Ascent Moltres - Wing Attack/Sky Attack

- Wing Attack/Sky Attack Mega Pidgeot - Gust/Brave Bird

- Gust/Brave Bird Braviary - Air Slash/Fly

That is everything you need to know about Pheromosa!

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.