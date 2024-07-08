As you would expect, Ultra Space comes with a stacked five star Raid schedule and plenty of timed research tasks to complete that will reward you with items and encounters with Ultra Beasts.

Preparation is key in Pokémon Go and so to help you organise your creature catching habits, we’ve assembled all of the information you’ll need for Inbound from Ultra Space below.

When does Inbound from Ultra Space event end in Pokémon Go?

The Inbound from Ultra Space event in Pokémon Go is due to end on Saturday 13th July 2024 at 10am local time.

Having only started today, you still have all week to make the most of it and gather as many Ultra beasts as possible.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global is set to kick off on the same day and will conclude on Sunday 14th July 2024, so there will be plenty of Pokémon Go action across the next week to dive into.

All timed research tasks for Inbound from Ultra Space event in Pokémon Go

There are a heap of timed research tasks for players to complete during the Inbound from Ultra Space event. All will reward you with an encounter with an Ultra Beast, which should help many players complete their collection.

Fortunately, the steps you will need to follow to finish each objective are quite simple. We’ve listed them all out below.

Win 2 raids - encounter with Blacephalon

Win 3 raids - encounter with Stakataka

Win 4 raids - encounter with Guzzlord

Win 5 raids - encounter with Nihilego

Win 6 raids - encounter with Kartana

Win 7 raids - encounter with Celesteela

Win 8 raids - encounter with Xurkitree

Win 9 raids - encounter with Buzzwole

Win 10 raids - encounter with Pheromosa

There are also multiple rewards to be obtained here: 5 Pheromosa Candy XLs, 5 Xurkitree Candy XLs and 5 Buzzwole Candy XLs.

What is the Inbound from Ultra Space five star Raids schedule?

Across the following days, players can take on multiple five star Raid battles in Pokémon Go’s Inbound from Ultra Space event, with each day featuring an encounter with a different creature. Shiny versions are also available if you are lucky enough to find one. We’ve outlined the full schedule on what to expect below.

Monday 8th July 2024 - Guzzlord

Tuesday 9th July 2024 - Nihilego

Wednesday 10th July 2024 - Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) and Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Thursday 11th July 2024 - Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere) and Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

Friday 12th July 2024 - Buzzwole (Americas and Greenland), Pheromosa (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India) and Xurkitree (Asia-Pacific)

