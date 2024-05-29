First teased in April, Necrozma’s debut was officially announced to coincide with Pokémon Go Fest 2024, and with that fast approaching, we’ll take a look at the dates and when players can expect to attempt to catch Necrozma.

There’s also Dawn Mane and Dusk Wings Necrozma to contend with, too, and we’ve got everything you need to know to battle these two, as well as how to get them for yourself.

But, seeing as we’ve gotta catch ‘em all (and they keep adding more), our work never tires - so let’s get to it!

When is Necrozma in Pokémon Go?

Necrozma in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Company, Niantic

Necrozma is coming to Pokémon Go during Pokémon Go Fest 2024, which starts in Japan on 30th May, with the global event concluding on 14th July.

That means we can expect Necrozma to debut sometime in that window. Players will be able to catch it locally at the events, with Necrozma seeing a wider release during the global event.

Even if you don’t have a ticket, you can still be in the area and catch one – though not a shiny variant.

As a refresher, the event dates can be found below, if you’re lucky enough to attend one of them.

Sendai, Japan – 30th May – 2nd June

– 30th May – 2nd June Madrid, Spain – 14th – 16th June

– 14th – 16th June New York – 5th – 7th July

– 5th – 7th July Global Event – 13th – 14th July

Necrozma has other forms, too, namely Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Players will be able to battle against them, in 5-Star Raids, to gain Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion during the event.

One you've defeated them and got the Fusion Energy/Lunar Fusion, you'll be able to fuse those items with Necrozma — along with either Solgaleo or Lunala — to unlock either Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma for yourself.

What are Necrozma's weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Necrozma is weak against Bug, Ghost and Dark-type moves, with Dusk Mane Necrozma being weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type moves and Dawn Wings Necrozma having a double weakness against Dark and Ghost moves.

They are going to be part of 5-star Raids, though, so don’t expect it to be an easy fight. Fortunately for you, we’ve got you covered with some preliminary counters to use ahead of Necrozma being released.

Be sure to get them in your Pokédex before Necrozma’s long shadow leaves you in the dark!

Best counters to use against Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. The Pokémon Company

Looking at Necrozma’s weaknesses, we can deduce that the following Pokémon will be good counters to use:

Mega Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Shadow Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Mega Banette – Shadow Claw/Shadow Bell (Ghost)

– Shadow Claw/Shadow Bell (Ghost) Mega Houndoom – Snarl/Foul Play (Dark/Fire)

– Snarl/Foul Play (Dark/Fire) Mega Gengar – Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison)

– Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison) Shadow Chandelure – Hex/Shadow Ball (Fire/Ghost)

– Hex/Shadow Ball (Fire/Ghost) Mega Absol – Snarl/Dark Pulse (Dark)

Once Necrozma is added to the game, this list may be subject to change, as we don’t know exactly what to expect. Quite often, Pokémon’s weaknesses are slightly different in Pokémon Go as opposed to mainline entries.

But let’s see what we can expect with Dusk Mane!

Best Dusk Mane Necrozma counters

The best counters to use against Dusk Mane Necrozma are:

Primal Groudon – Mud Shot/Precipice Blades (Fire/Ground)

– Mud Shot/Precipice Blades (Fire/Ground) Mega Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Mega Blaziken – Fire Spin/Blast Burn (Fire/Fighting)

– Fire Spin/Blast Burn (Fire/Fighting) Mega Charizard Y – Fire Spin/Blast Burn (Fire/Flying)

– Fire Spin/Blast Burn (Fire/Flying) Mega Gengar – Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison)

– Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison) Shadow Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Mega Garchomp – Mud Shot/Earth Power (Dragon/Ground)

Best Dawn Wings Necrozma counters

The best counters to use against Dawn Mane Necrozma are:

Mega Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Shadow Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark) Mega Houndoom – Snarl/Foul Play (Dark/Fire)

– Snarl/Foul Play (Dark/Fire) Mega Gengar – Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison)

– Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost/Poison) Mega Banette – Shadow Claw/Shadow Bell (Ghost)

– Shadow Claw/Shadow Bell (Ghost) Hydreigon – Bite/Brutal Swing (Dark/Flying)

– Bite/Brutal Swing (Dark/Flying) Tyranitar – Bite/Brutal Swing (Rock/Dark)

