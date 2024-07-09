But Inbound from Ultra Space is serving as a warm-up for Pokémon Go players, providing the opportunity to take on a variety of Ultra creatures each day this week before Global begins.

One of those highly sought-after Pokémon is Kartana, and so we have prepared a guide on when you can expect to encounter the creature, as well as information on its weaknesses and the best counters to use against it.

Read on for all the details on Kartana in Pokémon Go.

When is Kartana in Pokémon Go? Raid battle timings

Kartana will be available in 5-Star Raid Battles in Pokémon Go on Wednesday 10th July 2024.

Any other creatures that are appearing in Raid battles will also feature in a Raid Hour which takes place between 6 and 7pm local time daily, according to a blog post on the game’s website.

It is worth noting that this only includes players in the Northern Hemisphere. However, those in the Southern Hemisphere will have the opportunity to do battle with Celesteela instead.

For a full breakdown of the upcoming Raids schedule, you can read our list now.

What is Kartana weak against in Pokémon Go?

Kartana is weak against Fighting-type attacks, as well as (x2) Fire-type moves.

It is a Grass and Steel-type Pokémon, which explains why it has an unusual mixture of weaknesses.

Pokémon such as Charizard, Blaziken and Moltres are good options when it comes to using Fire-type monsters against Kartana. Meanwhile, Mega Blaziken, Lucario and Shadow Machamp are solid Pokémon that use Fighting-type moves.

Best Kartana counters in Pokémon Go

Charizard is a strong option against Kartana. Pokemon.com

We would recommend targeting Kartana’s weakness to Fire-type moves when fighting it in a Raid Battle due to its x2 vulnerability.

Below are five of the best counter options, alongside the Pokémon that are best suited to dish out the damage.

Mega Y Charizard - Fire Spin/Blast Burn

- Fire Spin/Blast Burn Mega Blaziken - Fire Spin/Blast Burn

- Fire Spin/Blast Burn Shadow Moltres - Fire Spin/Overheat

- Fire Spin/Overheat Shadow Darmanitan - Fire Fang/Overheat

- Fire Fang/Overheat Shadow Infernape - Fire Spin/Blast Burn

If you are more proficient using Fighting-type Pokémon, then fear not - as there are also plenty of good options in this category that can take Kartana out efficiently.

Here, we have listed another five of the best Fighting-type Pokémon to use in a Raid Battle against the monster.

Mega Lopunny - Double Kick

- Double Kick Terrakion - Double Kick

- Double Kick Shadow Machamp - Shadow Punch

- Shadow Punch Lucario - Counter

- Counter Conkeldurr - Dynamic Punch

