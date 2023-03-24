Although the premise is pretty much the same - shoot them down for the merchant, collect your prize - it's a different kettle of fish this time. Well, it's a different game.

Remember those Blue Medallions from the original Resident Evil 4 ? They're back for the remake, and just as annoying as ever!

If you're struggling to find them, fear not. In this article we'll walk you through every Blue Medallion in the game - from the farm to the castle - so you'll be collecting your wad of Spinels in no time!

Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallions locations

There are many sections of the game, and plenty of medallions in each. To make this easier, we'll split our guide into different sections.

The Farm

The first medallion is hiding just behind the hut with the typewriter (save point).

Next, head to the barns opposite the hut mentioned above, and look to the beams!

Now head to a different barn - the one next to the windmill. There should be a medallion inside.

Next, look through the gap in the main building, and you should see a medallion hanging from the ceiling like a pendant.

For the last one in this area, look right behind the Wayshrine - that's the little hut with the candles.

Check out the above from YouTube channel WoW Quests for extra help!

Quarry and Fish Farm

Look up! The first one is hanging like a pendant from a rope, on a wooden structure to the left of a treasure lantern.

And now to look down. The next one is underneath the wooden decking in the area you find the boat.

The next is easy - just head inside the fishing hut with the rubber lifebuoy.

Next, look into the gap between wooden planks to the right of the big ramp.

Finally, you'll need to get wet and head under the jetty!

Once again, check out a video above from WoW Quests if you're lost!

Castle Gate and Entrance

A quick nugget of advice before we start - destroy the cannons before you start shooting the medallions! It'll make the search much harder if you're dodging cannon fire.

The first in this area is attached to a tree just outside the wall, before the first set of steps.

The next one is in a gap in the stone wall that's crumbling with flames in the (hopefully recently destroyed) area.

Stay where you are! Look up a bit, and to your left - you should see another one in the distance. Left of the big window.

Next, look for a domed shelter next to a cannon to your right. A medallion should be under the shelter.

If you drop off the ledge and head to the cannon, a medallion will be right in front of you.

For the last one, head inside one of the battlements with a cannon. This is right next to the door that leads to the centre.

It doesn't look like anyone has captured a video of this lot yet, but we'll add it here if that changes.

Grand Hall

The first medallion in the Grand Hall area is located at the top of an archway just before you enter the hall itself.

For the next one, look behind the Chimera Statue.

Look up to the chandelier for the next one. It'll be easier to get this from the balcony.

Now, head to the back of the Dining Hall and look between the curtains in the window.

Next head to the armoury, and look between a gap in the archway.

The final one is a bit sneaky. It's attached to a pillar gallery section.

We hope this has been helpful! For some more general tips for Resident Evil 4, check out our video below.

