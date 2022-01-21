There are more than 40 trophies/achievements to unlock in Rainbow Six Extraction, with players on PS4 or PS5 being able to earn a Platinum trophy if they collect all of the others. Whichever platform you're playing on, though, we'd say it could take you quite a few hours to achieve all these objectives.

If you're looking for the full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements or trophies, you've come to the right place! 'Achievement' is the accepted parlance on PC and Xbox, while PlayStation prefers 'trophy', if you were wondering.

You're not here for a chat, are you? Let's cut the faff and get straight down to business. The list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies is included below for your perusal. (You can also read our Rainbow Six Extraction review.)

Full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies

You can check out the full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements (or trophies if you're a PlayStation person), and what you need to do in order to unlock them all, right here:

Adrenaline: Kill an enemy while prone

Kill an enemy while prone Big City Calling: Complete 20 objectives in New York

Complete 20 objectives in New York Bigger Kahuna: Complete all objectives and extract from 5 incursions with a level 10 operator

Complete all objectives and extract from 5 incursions with a level 10 operator Boom: Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities

Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities Charmed: Equip a Legendary Charm

Equip a Legendary Charm Clear 'Em Out: Eliminate 100 Grunts

Eliminate 100 Grunts Consequential: Complete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences

Complete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences Curiouser: Interact with a Point of Interest

Interact with a Point of Interest Dark Reflection: Kill a Protean

Kill a Protean Defeated: Kill 5 Smashers with a Takedown

Kill 5 Smashers with a Takedown Defused: Takedown 50 Breachers or Bloaters

Takedown 50 Breachers or Bloaters Dissected: Takedown 50 nests

Takedown 50 nests Don't Talk to Rangers: Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers

Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers Eagle Eye: Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech

Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech Eeeeeeeew: Kill 75 Sludges with explosives

Kill 75 Sludges with explosives Encyclopedia: Interact with 100 Points of Interest

Interact with 100 Points of Interest Fieldwork: Interact with 5 Points of Interest in each region

Interact with 5 Points of Interest in each region Fresco Bound: Complete 20 objectives in San Francisco

Complete 20 objectives in San Francisco Girl's Night: Complete all objectives with only female operators

Complete all objectives with only female operators Gun Nut: Equip 15 Weapon Attachments

Equip 15 Weapon Attachments High Score: Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion

Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion It's All Connected: Read each Regions final Study Description

Read each Regions final Study Description Keep 'Em Comin': Kill 5 different enemies in a single incursion

Kill 5 different enemies in a single incursion Major Flex: Extract from an incursion after completing all research studies

Extract from an incursion after completing all research studies Mission Probable: Extract from an incursion with all objectives completes and no one MIA

Extract from an incursion with all objectives completes and no one MIA Not Afraid of Goo: Destroy Sprawl with REACT Laser in an incursion

Destroy Sprawl with REACT Laser in an incursion Out With the Boys: Complete all objectives with only Male operators

Complete all objectives with only Male operators Platinum Performance: Complete all other trophies (PlayStation only)

Complete all other trophies (PlayStation only) Proud Papa: Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators

Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators Reaper: Kill 30 Sowers

Kill 30 Sowers Regicide: Kill 10 Apexes

Kill 10 Apexes Slap Fight: Hit 3 enemies with melee attacks

Hit 3 enemies with melee attacks Specialist: Earn at least 30,000 XP on 5 assignments or Crisis incursions

Earn at least 30,000 XP on 5 assignments or Crisis incursions Spiffy: Equip a Uniform on 9 different operators

Equip a Uniform on 9 different operators Stayin' Alive: Revive 3 Allies

Revive 3 Allies Tidying Up: Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them

Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them To Do: Complete 5 different objectives

Complete 5 different objectives To the North: Complete 20 objectives in Alaska

Complete 20 objectives in Alaska Unflinching: Complete 15 objectives in the third Sub-Zone or further without falling DBNO

Complete 15 objectives in the third Sub-Zone or further without falling DBNO Unscathed: Extract from an incursion at 80% health or above after completing all objectives

Extract from an incursion at 80% health or above after completing all objectives Vertigo: Stun 100 enemies

Stun 100 enemies Welcome Home: Rescue 1 of your operators

Think you've got what to takes to take home all of those Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies? Give it a go and see how you get on, then! There's nothing stopping you from trying.

One handy factor is that Rainbow Six Extraction does not have any difficulty-based trophies or achievements, so players with enough patience should be able to earn all those accolades if they keep on chipping away at the list above.

