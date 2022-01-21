Rainbow Six Extraction achievements list: All trophies & how to get them
How to get all the Rainbow Six Extraction trophies or achievements.
If you're looking for the full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements or trophies, you've come to the right place! 'Achievement' is the accepted parlance on PC and Xbox, while PlayStation prefers 'trophy', if you were wondering.
There are more than 40 trophies/achievements to unlock in Rainbow Six Extraction, with players on PS4 or PS5 being able to earn a Platinum trophy if they collect all of the others. Whichever platform you're playing on, though, we'd say it could take you quite a few hours to achieve all these objectives.
You're not here for a chat, are you? Let's cut the faff and get straight down to business. The list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies is included below for your perusal. (You can also read our Rainbow Six Extraction review.)
Full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies
You can check out the full list of Rainbow Six Extraction achievements (or trophies if you're a PlayStation person), and what you need to do in order to unlock them all, right here:
- Adrenaline: Kill an enemy while prone
- Big City Calling: Complete 20 objectives in New York
- Bigger Kahuna: Complete all objectives and extract from 5 incursions with a level 10 operator
- Boom: Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities
- Charmed: Equip a Legendary Charm
- Clear 'Em Out: Eliminate 100 Grunts
- Consequential: Complete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences
- Curiouser: Interact with a Point of Interest
- Dark Reflection: Kill a Protean
- Defeated: Kill 5 Smashers with a Takedown
- Defused: Takedown 50 Breachers or Bloaters
- Dissected: Takedown 50 nests
- Don't Talk to Rangers: Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers
- Eagle Eye: Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech
- Eeeeeeeew: Kill 75 Sludges with explosives
- Encyclopedia: Interact with 100 Points of Interest
- Fieldwork: Interact with 5 Points of Interest in each region
- Fresco Bound: Complete 20 objectives in San Francisco
- Girl's Night: Complete all objectives with only female operators
- Gun Nut: Equip 15 Weapon Attachments
- High Score: Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion
- It's All Connected: Read each Regions final Study Description
- Keep 'Em Comin': Kill 5 different enemies in a single incursion
- Major Flex: Extract from an incursion after completing all research studies
- Mission Probable: Extract from an incursion with all objectives completes and no one MIA
- Not Afraid of Goo: Destroy Sprawl with REACT Laser in an incursion
- Out With the Boys: Complete all objectives with only Male operators
- Platinum Performance: Complete all other trophies (PlayStation only)
- Proud Papa: Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators
- Reaper: Kill 30 Sowers
- Regicide: Kill 10 Apexes
- Slap Fight: Hit 3 enemies with melee attacks
- Specialist: Earn at least 30,000 XP on 5 assignments or Crisis incursions
- Spiffy: Equip a Uniform on 9 different operators
- Stayin' Alive: Revive 3 Allies
- Tidying Up: Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them
- To Do: Complete 5 different objectives
- To the North: Complete 20 objectives in Alaska
- Unflinching: Complete 15 objectives in the third Sub-Zone or further without falling DBNO
- Unscathed: Extract from an incursion at 80% health or above after completing all objectives
- Vertigo: Stun 100 enemies
- Welcome Home: Rescue 1 of your operators
Think you've got what to takes to take home all of those Rainbow Six Extraction achievements/trophies? Give it a go and see how you get on, then! There's nothing stopping you from trying.
One handy factor is that Rainbow Six Extraction does not have any difficulty-based trophies or achievements, so players with enough patience should be able to earn all those accolades if they keep on chipping away at the list above.
