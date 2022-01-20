The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Minimum, recommended & ultra specs

How to hit resolutions of 1080p, 1440p or 2160p with Rainbow Six Extraction on PC.

By
Published: Thursday, 20th January 2022 at 3:35 pm

Can my PC run Rainbow Six Extraction? If you're looking to play the new sci-fi shooter from Ubisoft on your computer, that's a question you'll need to know the answer to.

Advertisement

Whether you're playing on Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC (where Rainbow Six Extraction is included at no extra cost for subscribers), you'll need to know if your system can handle it.

It's also worth noting at this stage that Rainbow Six Extraction will not be available on Steam, so you'll need to download one of those other launchers if you want to get involved.

Handily, Ubisoft has shared four different sets of PC requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction - Minimum, Recommended, High and Ultra. Check them all out below and see if your PC is up to the task.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Minimum specs (1080p)

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Video card: AMD R9 290X (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better
  • Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
  • DirectX version: DirectX 11

Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Recommended specs (1080p)

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz, or better
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), or better
  • Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
  • DirectX version: DirectX 11

Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: High specs (1440p)

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) or Windows 11
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.8 GHz, or better
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Video card: AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB)
  • Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
  • DirectX version: DirectX 12

Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Ultra specs (2160p)

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) or Windows 11
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Video card: AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB)
  • Hard drive: 85 GB available storage (+9 GB for the HD Texture Pack)
  • DirectX version: DirectX 12

And that's all, folks! As long as your PC can match one of the set-ups listed above, you should have no trouble getting Rainbow Six Extraction to run. And if you're looking to learn more about the game, check out our other Rainbow Six Extraction articles below.

Read more on Rainbow Six Extraction:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content