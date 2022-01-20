Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Minimum, recommended & ultra specs
How to hit resolutions of 1080p, 1440p or 2160p with Rainbow Six Extraction on PC.
Can my PC run Rainbow Six Extraction? If you're looking to play the new sci-fi shooter from Ubisoft on your computer, that's a question you'll need to know the answer to.
Whether you're playing on Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC (where Rainbow Six Extraction is included at no extra cost for subscribers), you'll need to know if your system can handle it.
It's also worth noting at this stage that Rainbow Six Extraction will not be available on Steam, so you'll need to download one of those other launchers if you want to get involved.
Handily, Ubisoft has shared four different sets of PC requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction - Minimum, Recommended, High and Ultra. Check them all out below and see if your PC is up to the task.
Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Minimum specs (1080p)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Video card: AMD R9 290X (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better
- Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Recommended specs (1080p)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz, or better
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), or better
- Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: High specs (1440p)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) or Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.8 GHz, or better
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video card: AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB)
- Hard drive: 85 GB available storage
- DirectX version: DirectX 12
Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements: Ultra specs (2160p)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) or Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video card: AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB)
- Hard drive: 85 GB available storage (+9 GB for the HD Texture Pack)
- DirectX version: DirectX 12
And that's all, folks! As long as your PC can match one of the set-ups listed above, you should have no trouble getting Rainbow Six Extraction to run. And if you're looking to learn more about the game, check out our other Rainbow Six Extraction articles below.
