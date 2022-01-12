Is Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay? Multiplayer across platforms explained

As for what you can play it on, the game will be launched on PC via Microsoft Windows, as well as on both the PS4 and the PS5. Amazon Luna and Google Stadia will be getting it too, while Xbox users can play it on either the One range or the Xbox Series X/S. And in even better news for Xbox gamers, it will also be a day one launch on Game Pass!

Ubisoft is gearing up to launch the hugely-anticipated Rainbow Six Extraction , the latest in the Tom Clancy series, and we do not have long left to wait until we can start playing as the game will be released on Thursday, January 20th 2022.

But how does crossplay work with this multiplayer heavy game? You’ll be pleased to hear that it is very simple, and here are all the details you need to know.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay?

Not only does Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay, but it is about as simple as it could be. No matter what platform you play the game on, be it PC or any console, crossplay will be up and running and you can play against whoever you like.

This works with consoles between generations too, so PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to go up against those who own a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S – we wish crossplay were implemented like this on all games if we’re honest.

So now all you need to do is to sit back and wait for the Rainbow Six Extraction release date and then you will be able to play against whoever you like – with the exception of the Nintendo Switch which does not have a release lined up, although that could change down the line.

