Although Rainbow Six Extraction has largely been advertised based on its multiplayer options (which are bolstered by the impressive Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay , which supports playing together with pals on different consoles and platforms), there's nothing stopping you from jumping into missions as a solo operator.

Not feeling sociable today? If you're a solo player that wants to try out Rainbow Six Extraction in a single-player way on your own, the good news is that individual play is very much supported in this new Tom Clancy shooter from Ubisoft.

So if you're wondering how to play Rainbow Six Extraction solo, check out our handy guide below and we'll tell you just how to do it.

How to play solo in Rainbow Six Extraction

If you're looking for a dedicated single-player mode in Rainbow Six Extraction, you won't find one! There's no special menu that you need to use in order to play the game as a solo operator. Instead, you simply need to drop directly into a map without having anyone else in your squad/party.

The 'Play' menu that we've screen-shotted above can be deceptive, though - if you click the big button marked 'Quick Play', the game will automatically enter match-making mode and attempt to pair you up with other players who are looking for multiplayer squads to join. If you don't want any part of that co-op carnage, ignore the big Quick Play button and scroll a little further down the page.

To play solo in Rainbow Six Extraction, you need to select a Hot-Zone from the options listed underneath the title 'Squad Deployment'. If there's no one else in your squad when you select a map from that little list in the left-hand corner of the Play menu, the level will load in a single-player fashion without any other players in it.

If you do that, you'll be free to jump into Rainbow Six Extraction missions without any other players to get in your way (or try to help you).

This will make things tricky, and we'd highly recommend a stealthy approach if you're planning to go it alone in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Don't forget to deploy your drone liberally, using that handy gadget to look around corners and explore new areas without you having to stick your neck out into the firing line. Good luck!

