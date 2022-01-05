Rainbow Six Extraction release date: Trailer, gameplay, latest news

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is returning with the latest game in the long-running franchise. The Rainbow Six: Extraction release date is nearly here – after being hit with numerous delays, we will finally get to play the game in full later this month.

This new Rainbow Six game, which was formerly known as Rainbow Six: Quarantine prior to a COVID-inspired name change, will see the franchise delving deep into horror.

A parasite known as the Sprawl is infecting humans and changing them into mindless undead killing machines – so this is the latest game to get involved in the seemingly never-ending craze that is adding zombies to games.

Here’s everything we know about this genre-hopping shooter ahead of its imminent release.

When is the Rainbow Six: Extraction release date?

The Rainbow Six: Extraction release date is set for Thursday 20th January 2022. And given how close that is now, we should not be hit with any more delays to the game that was originally set to hit our consoles in 2021.

What consoles and platforms will Rainbow Six: Extraction be released on?

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, as well as the new generation of consoles consisting of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

What’s Rainbow Six: Extraction about?

Moving away from the usual soldiers vs. terrorist premise of the Rainbow Six franchise, Extraction takes the popular Outbreak limited event from Rainbow Six Siege and turns it into an entire standalone game. Set several years in the future, an alien parasite has been unleashed upon the world and it is up to the Rainbow Six team to drop into quarantine zones to fight this mutating threat.

The game will be a three-player co-op shooter, encouraging teamwork as you fight against alien monsters rather than each other. The action, weapons and gadgets are said to be similar to the previous entry, Rainbow Six Siege, though of course with a horror twist.

Can I pre-order Rainbow Six: Extraction?

You can pre-order the game via Amazon here. At the time of writing, Amazon has knocked down the Rainbow Six: Extraction price to just £39.99 GBP, which is a saving of 31 per cent compared to the RRP of £57.99.

Is there a trailer for Rainbow Six: Extraction?

Behold the cinematic trailer for Rainbow Six: Extraction, which is below for you to watch right now! This is sure to whet your appetite ahead of the Rainbow Six: Extraction release date on 20th January.

