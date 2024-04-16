There are heaps of Bug-type Raid Bosses to fight against, Field Research tasks and, of course, an increase in Pokémon such as Caterpie, Weedle and Dwebble.

A female Combee is one such Bug-type monster that players are hunting down before the event finishes. The honeycomb shaped creature first appeared in Pokémon’s fourth generation in the Diamond and Pearl games.

However, if you’re having a hard time catching it before the event finishes, then fear not - as we have all the information to make your Pokémon Go experience sweeter.

Read on to learn how to spot, catch and evolve a female Combee in Pokémon Go.

How to spot a female Combee in Pokémon Go

Female Combees can be spotted by identifying an orange triangle in the centre of the middle head in Pokémon Go, as pictured above.

The female is significantly rarer than its male counterpart, so being persistent when hunting for them in the wild is crucial. Many players have reported seeing tons of males before a female even appears to them.

Fortunately, there are ways to make catching one easier, so read on to find out more.

How to catch a female Combee in Pokémon Go

Activating incense is the best way to catch a female Combee in Pokémon Go, as it will help lure different creatures to your location.

Female combees are rare and hard to find, but using items such as incense can help. It can be bought from the in-game store for 40 coins, and can be accessed from the main menu.

A bundle of eight can also be purchased for 250 coins, if you’re looking to save money.

While a specific event is happening, such as Bug Out 2024, the incense item will appear as orange instead of the standard green colour.

Once an incense has been activated, a pink mist surrounds the player and a new Pokémon will spawn every minute, or once you hit 200 metres - depending on what occurs first.

If you remain standing still, a new monster will emerge every five minutes, with the effects lasting for an hour.

How to evolve female Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Go

To evolve a female Combee into a Vespiquen in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 Combee Candies.

Combee will find a Combee Candy once every 3km of walking, so if you’re looking to evolve it, you’d best take your flying honeycomb creature for a stroll.

Vespiquen has high defensive stats, but is not the most powerful. However, it will make a nice addition to a Pokédex for collectors. Visually, it resembles a bee with a large black stripe through its yellow body.

