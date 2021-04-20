Pokémon Go Sustainability Week: Research tasks, rewards and a real-life campaign

Still showing no signs of slowing down, Pokémon Go has unleashed a new event today called Sustainability Week.

Themed around saving the planet and reducing damage to the environment, Pokémon Go Sustainability Week brings with it some new critters to catch, along with plenty of field research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week also ties in with a real-life campaign from the developers at Niantic, who are encouraging players to help out with environmental causes in their local communities.

Keep on reading and we’ll take you through all the essential info on Pokémon Go Sustainability Week.

When does Pokémon Go Sustainability Week start and finish?

Much like the Rivals Week that came before it, Pokémon Go Sustainability Week is an event that has ‘week’ in the title but actually lasts less than a week. This in-game event began at 10am on Tuesday 20th April, and will end at 8pm on Sunday 25th April. And you don’t need to worry about time difference here – those times are the same for everyone, wherever you are in the world.

Patch notes: What’s new in Pokémon Go Sustainability Week?

The closest thing we’ve got to full Patch Notes, in this case, is an official blog post from the developers. Therein, the team at Niantic shared the following bullet points, summing up what’s happening during Pokémon Go Sustainability Week:

Binacle, the Two-Handed Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

Pokémon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Trubbish!

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, and Drilbur.

Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle and more will be appearing in raids.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle and more.

There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research for you to enjoy.

A free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item will be available in the shop!

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week field research tasks and rewards

The fine folks at Pokémon Go Hub have shared the following rundown of the Pokémon Go Sustainability Week field research tasks, and the rewards that come with completing each stage:

Stage 1

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – rewards you with an Oddish encounter

Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon – rewards you with a Goldeen encounter

Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost– rewards you with a Bellsprout encounter

Rewards for completing all three steps of Stage 1: 1000 XP, 20 Mega Venusaur Energy, Turtwig encounter

Stage 2

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – rewards you with a Tangela encounter

Catch 5 different species of Grass-type Pokémon – rewards you with a Ferroseed encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends – rewards you with a Phanpy encounter

Rewards for completing all three steps of Stage 2: 1500 XP, 20 Mega Venusaur Energy, Grotle encounter

Stage 3

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – rewards you with a Cherrim (Sunny) encounter

Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon – rewards you with an Alolan Diglett encounter

Use an Incense – rewards you with a Binacle encounter

Rewards for completing all three steps of Stage 3: 2500 XP, 60 Mega Venusaur Energy, Venusaur encounter

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week real-life campaign explained

Niantic

The Pokémon Go developers from Niantic are offering some extra rewards if players take part in their Sustainability Campaign, which requires you to complete some helpful work in your real-life community – full details of how to take part can be found on the Niantic website.

Rewards will be given to the Pokémon Go community based on the number of people who take part in Niantic’s real-life campaign. The rewards fall into three tiers, with each one requiring a certain number of ‘activations’ in the real world:

Tier 1 (2,500 activations) : Five-star raids will appear more often.

: Five-star raids will appear more often. Tier 2 (5,000 activations) : A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active.

: A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active. Tier 3 (10,000 activations): A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.

And that’s pretty much everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Sustainability Week! We’ll be sure to bring you more Pokémon Go news as it happens.

