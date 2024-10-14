Another benefit of Gigantamax-ing is that it allows your embiggened Pokémon to access powerful G-Max Moves. It'll certainly help you get the upper hand on your Pokémon Go rivals!

Gigantamax is not to be confused with Dynamax, a slightly less impressive mid-battle transformation that was already added to Pokémon Go back in September.

The addition of Dynamax to Pokémon Go brought with it new locations called Power Spots and a new collectable type called Max Particles.

Both of these recent additions will continue to be useful with Gigantamax, with Niantic confirming that Gigantamax will work in a similar way to Dynamax in the game. And there isn't long to wait!

Niantic has confirmed that the Gigantamax release date in Pokémon Go will be Saturday 26th October 2024 for fans around the globe.

We've been told through official channels that Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard will be the first Gigantamax Pokémon in the game.

Those Kanto icons will be available from 10am on 26th October. You'll have to act fast, though, because they'll only hang around until 8pm on 27th October.

You'll be able to take on these Gigantamax Pokémon during special Raid Battles, with groups of up to 40 players being able to team up at once — we're told that groups of 10 should have a decent chance, though!

If you defeat a Gigantamax Pokémon, you'll have a chance to catch it, and they'll come with a unique G-Max attack to boot.

To celebrate the launch, Niantic released a special trailer, including an epic score from movie composer Ramin Djawadi (perhaps best known for his work on Game of Thrones).

Check it out below while you wait for the Gigantamax release date on 26th October 2024.

