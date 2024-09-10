Pokémon Go players can enhance their Dynamax creatures with Max Particles to increase their level along with unlocking Max Moves that pack a punch during Max Battles.

How do players capture Dynamax Pokémon and add them to their Pokédex? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about taking their collection of creatures to the max.

How to get Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go explained

The Dynamax mechanic in Pokémon Go goes live on 10th September 2024, and although details are sparse, the Pokémon Go blog has some early information on what players can expect.

To obtain Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, players must beat them in Max Battles, just like beating them in a Raid.

There's also a chance they will appear near a Power Spot where there's another opportunity to capture one.

For those still confused by everything that Dynamax has to offer, check out this YouTube video containing a closer look at how the feature works.

Before attempting to capture any Dynamax Pokémon, players must have at least one Dynamax Pokémon before they can take part in Max Battles at a Power Spot.

Completing the To the Max Special Research task gives an encounter with a Dynamax Wooloo, which is a surefire way of earning access to Max Battles at the earliest possible moment.

