Similar to Sword and Shield, players will begin the task by choosing one of the three starter Pokémon, and although they can all be captured, picking between them influences the tasks and rewards up for grabs.

So, which Pokémon should players pick for the Galar Calling Special Research story? Keep on reading to find out more!

Which path should you choose in Pokémon Go?

The best Pokémon Go path to choose is by selecting Grookey.

Not only are they an adorable Grass-type Pokémon, its Rillaboom evolution is an excellent choice to use in the Pokémon Go Battle League, where even more rewards are on offer.

Picking Grookey influences the Galar Calling Special Research story, with tasks requiring to evolve it into Thwackey and Rillaboom. Other tasks offer players a chance to earn more Grookey Candies.

Those who select Scorbunny have an element of Fire influencing their Galar Calling story. Plenty of Scorbunny Candy is on offer, alongside additional chances to catch the fiery rabbit.

Selecting Sobble adds Water influences to the Galar Calling story, with objectives including evolving it into Drizzile and Inteleon.

Just like Grookey and Scorbunny, Pokémon players can earn additional Candies and higher chances of capturing the creature.

On the other hand, the choice of Pokémon often comes down to personal preference.

Never started a Pokémon game with a Fire-type? Go for Scorbunny. Looking to make a splash? Add Sobble to your ever-expanding Pokédex.

Pokémon Go Galar Calling quest explained

Pokémon Go players are still working through all 19 steps of the Galar Calling Special Research task.

Below is a closer look at all the known steps and their rewards:

Step 1 : Catch eight Pokémon Reward: 800 XP, 800 Stardust

: Catch eight Pokémon Step 2 : Pick between Scorbunny, Grookey or Sobble

: Pick between Scorbunny, Grookey or Sobble Step 3 : Catch three Pokémon, take photo of wild Pokémon Reward: Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny encounter and 1,000 XP

: Catch three Pokémon, take photo of wild Pokémon Step 4 : Catch 88 Pokémon, spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms, evolve a Grookey, Sobble or Scorbunny and explore 8km Rewards: 10 Great Balls and 1,500 XP

: Catch 88 Pokémon, spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms, evolve a Grookey, Sobble or Scorbunny and explore 8km Step 5 : Catch 88 Pokémon, send eight Gifts to friends, hatch eight Eggs and evolve a Thwackey, Raboot or Drizzile Rewards: Wooloo encounter and 2,000 XP

: Catch 88 Pokémon, send eight Gifts to friends, hatch eight Eggs and evolve a Thwackey, Raboot or Drizzile

The remaining 14 steps of the Galar Calling Special Research story are expected to appear on 10th September at 10am local time, so there's not long to wait.

We'll update the page when the next steps and their rewards are revealed.

