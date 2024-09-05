Even though these spots are already on your map, you won't be able to take part in the battles until 10th September 2024.

Before we get to that date, though, you're going to want to collect Max Particles in preparation.

Let's take a closer look at how to do this, and why Max Particles are important.

What do Max Particles do in Pokémon Go?

As we won't know the mechanics of a Max Battle until 10th September, it's hard to know exactly how we'll use Max Particles in them.

However, we do know that we will use Max Particles to take part in the battles, and then to level up our Pokémon's Max Moves afterwards. So they have two purposes.

How to get Max Particles in Pokémon Go

There are a few ways you can earn Max Particles in Pokémon Go. Although one is far easier than the others, we recommend doing them all if you can. For your real-life health as well as your Pokémon.

However, remember that you're capped at 800 Max Particles per day. So don't bother trying for more if you've reached this much!

The first method is by simply visiting the aforementioned Power Spots. You'll get 120 Max Particles for each visit.

Another way is to walk 2km in a day. You'll get 300 Max Particles for this (and a healthier heart!).

Finally, you can complete both Timed Research tasks and Special Research tasks, or if you have some spare cash, purchase them from the Pokémon Go Web Store.

