The next season, known as Max Out, is right around the corner - and it's looking like another exciting update for Pokémon fans to get their teeth stuck into.

Here, find all the latest information on the Pokémon Go Max Out season, including its start date and what to expect from the update.

The Pokémon Go Max Out season begins on 3rd September 2024 and runs until 3rd December 2024.

More like this

This gives players a total of three months to experience all of the new features from the update, including the debut of Dynamax Pokémon and the anticipated return of the Go Battle League.

During the three months, Pokémon Go players can participate in three Community Day events that give them a better chance of capturing some rare Pokémon, along with earning a variety of rewards.

What to expect from the next Pokémon Go season

Thanks to a Pokémon Go blog post, we know a wealth of information surrounding Max Out and what's planned throughout the season.

The most notable addition comes in the form of Pokémon from the Galar region, which first appeared with the releases of Sword and Shield.

On top of new creatures to capture, players can complete new Special Research tasks with Sobble, Scorbunny or Grookey as their Pokémon of choice as their story paths continue to grow.

The Max Out update also includes great news for UK players: When the new season begins, Pokémon fans can encounter Stonjourner for the first time.

Dynamax Pokémon are making their debut as part of the Max Out update. Power Spots will begin appearing on the map, allowing players to collect Max Particles and increase the chances of encountering a Pokémon armed with Dynamax capabilities.

For those who love to battle, the Go Battle League is returning to Pokémon Go. Throughout the season, players can climb the ranks and earn a wealth of bonuses.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.