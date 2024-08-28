Next Pokémon Go season: Max Out start date and what to expect
Pokémon Go is going to the max.
Details on the next Pokémon Go season have been revealed, much to the delight of fans continuing their quest to catch 'em all.
The start of a new season is an exciting time for Pokémon Go players. Niantic often introduces creatures from a new region alongside a wealth of features that are guaranteed to inject a breath of fresh air into the game.
The next season, known as Max Out, is right around the corner - and it's looking like another exciting update for Pokémon fans to get their teeth stuck into.
Here, find all the latest information on the Pokémon Go Max Out season, including its start date and what to expect from the update.
When is the next Pokémon Go season? Max Out start date
The Pokémon Go Max Out season begins on 3rd September 2024 and runs until 3rd December 2024.
This gives players a total of three months to experience all of the new features from the update, including the debut of Dynamax Pokémon and the anticipated return of the Go Battle League.
During the three months, Pokémon Go players can participate in three Community Day events that give them a better chance of capturing some rare Pokémon, along with earning a variety of rewards.
What to expect from the next Pokémon Go season
Thanks to a Pokémon Go blog post, we know a wealth of information surrounding Max Out and what's planned throughout the season.
The most notable addition comes in the form of Pokémon from the Galar region, which first appeared with the releases of Sword and Shield.
On top of new creatures to capture, players can complete new Special Research tasks with Sobble, Scorbunny or Grookey as their Pokémon of choice as their story paths continue to grow.
The Max Out update also includes great news for UK players: When the new season begins, Pokémon fans can encounter Stonjourner for the first time.
Dynamax Pokémon are making their debut as part of the Max Out update. Power Spots will begin appearing on the map, allowing players to collect Max Particles and increase the chances of encountering a Pokémon armed with Dynamax capabilities.
For those who love to battle, the Go Battle League is returning to Pokémon Go. Throughout the season, players can climb the ranks and earn a wealth of bonuses.
