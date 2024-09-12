Pokémon Go can be like a minefield of information with so much to remember – it’s not quite as simple as just walking around your neighbourhood and catching Pokémon, but that’s why it's so popular.

And so, we have assembled a guide below to explain what you need to do to be able to use a Max Move when battling in Pokémon Go. Read on for the full breakdown.

How to unlock a Max Move in Pokémon Go

Max Moves can’t be used by just any old Pokémon in Go as they are a special ability that only Dynamax monsters can access.

Dynamax Pokémon are essentially enormous versions of themselves surrounded by a sinister purple glow. They tower above their opponents and have enhanced skills.

Unlike games such as Sword and Shield, not every creature in Pokémon Go can turn into a Dynamax, only ones that have been caught loitering around Power Spots or during Max Battles.

Once you have your Dynamax Pokémon, you will be able to access Max Moves in battle. Each monster starts off with one of these moves available called Max Strike, which is an offensive command.

Other Max Moves can be taught to your Pokémon, but to do this you will need to upgrade them with Candies and Max Particles, which can be bought from the game’s shop or collected by interacting with Power Spots. The number of each you will need varies depending on the Pokémon you are training.

Doing this will result in a further two abilities; Max Guard, a defensive manoeuvre and Max Spirit which replenishes your team’s health points during battle. Naturally, upgrading each move’s level will improve its strength.

That is everything you need to know about Max Moves in Pokémon Go!

