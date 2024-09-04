These Power Spots are perfect for gathering resources before players start participating in Max Battles.

But what exactly are Power Spots in Pokémon Go and how do they work? Keep on reading for everything there is to know and the resources available to collect.

What are Power Spots in Pokémon Go?

Power Spots in Pokémon Go allow players to gather Max Particles.

More like this

They first appeared on 4th September 2024, but players won't have the ability to take part in any Max Battles until 10th September 2024.

Power Spots appear similar to PokéStops and Gyms on the map, making them extremely easy to spot.

Pokemon Go.

How to get Max Particles in Pokémon Go

There are several ways players can earn Max Particles in Pokémon Go:

Visit Power Spots : Earn a maximum of 120 Max Particles for each visit

: Earn a maximum of 120 Max Particles for each visit Walk 2km : Earn 300 Max Particles

: Earn 300 Max Particles Complete Timed Research tasks

Complete Special Research tasks

Purchase from the Pokémon Go Web Store

How does Dynamax work in Pokémon Go?

Dynamax in Pokémon Go allows players to encounter creatures that feature significant strength and are much larger than the base versions of the creatures.

Each Dynamax Pokémon has a selection of moves known as Max Move.

Players can use Max Particles to obtain new moves ranging from a shielding move to a Max Spirit, Max Guard and a healing move.

Pokémon that can be caught while Dynamaxed are the only ones capable of Dynamaxing during battles. Once a Pokémon's Max Meter has reached its peak, the creature can be Dynamaxed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.