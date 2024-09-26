Pokémon Go Dynamax Band explained: What does it do?
Time to learn about the item, to the max!
Every other day it feels like the folks over at Niantic and The Pokémon Company introduce a new item in Pokémon Go. This time, we’re taking a look at the Dynamax Band – how to get it, what it does in Go, and what it is in terms of overall Pokémon lore.
This is your ultimate guide on the Dynamax Band.
Dynamax is finally in Pokémon Go and everyone can use it.
While you’re here, too, it might be worth checking out what the best Great League team is, and how to get Hatenna.
Back to the Dynamax Band.
Here’s how to get the Pokémon Go Dynamax Band, what it does, and what it is in the greater Pokémon lore.
How to get Dynamax Band in Pokémon Go
To get the Dynamax Band in Pokémon Go, you need to complete all three stages of the 'To the Max!' Special Research.
This Special Research began during the 'Max Out' season, which is set to end on 3rd December 2024 (10am local time). Once you have the Special Research, you keep it forever until it’s completed.
Here’s the full list of To the Max Special Research quests and rewards:
Stage one:
- Collect MP from three Power Spots | 30 Poké Balls
- Explore 5km | 20 Great Balls
- Collect 500 Max Particles | 10 Ultra Balls
- Stage one rewards: Dynamax Wooloo encounter and 8,000 XP
Stage two:
- Collect MP from 10 Power Spots | 100 Max Particles
- Collect 1,000 Max Particles | Two Golden Razz Berries
- Level up one Max Move | Five Rare Candies
- Stage two rewards: Dynamax Skwovet encounter and 8,000 XP
Stage three:
- Win a Max Battle | 100 Max Particles
- Unlock a Max Move | 10 Ultra Balls
- Win three Max Battles | Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Catch a Max Pokémon | 2,500 Stardust
- Stage three rewards: 8,000 XP, 4,000 Stardust and Dynamax Band
What does the Dynamax Band do in Pokémon Go?
The Dynamax Band does nothing in Pokémon Go. It is a cosmetic item and that’s it.
If you have unlocked it, you can equip it to show fellow Goers that you’re great at completing Special Research campaigns in the mobile game.
It doesn’t do anything special or affect gameplay in any way. So don’t worry if you haven’t got one or can’t unlock the item. You can still Dynamax away like the rest of us with or without the Dynamax Band in Pokémon Go.
What is the Dynamax Band for in Pokémon lore?
The Dynamax Band was first introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. In those games, it is used to Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon and use their powerful Max Moves and G-Max Moves.
It is given to you in Sword and Shield by Professor Magnolia after you’ve obtained the Wishing Star. This happens right near the start of the games.
Since its introduction, the Dynamax Band has appeared in every piece of Pokémon media – including in Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go is the only game in the series thus far in which the Dynamax Band does nothing apart from being a cosmetic item.
