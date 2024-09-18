Fortunately, there are a few different ways to get hold of a Hatenna while the Psychic Spectacular event is under way.

Unfortunately, the event comes to an end at 8pm local time on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Without further ado, here’s how to get Hatenna, Hattrem and Hatterene in Pokémon Go.

How to get Hatenna in Pokémon Go

To get Hatenna in Pokémon Go, you can encounter one in the wild randomly.

Its encounter rates should be a little higher during the Psychic Spectacular event – which comes to an end on 22nd September 2024 at 8pm local time.

If you’re after a more surefire way to get a Hatenna, meanwhile, there are a couple of ways to unlock an encounter with one while the Psychic Spectacular event is taking place.

Completing the Timed Paid Research should give you a couple of Hatenna encounters, for example, while 7km Eggs hatched during the limited-time event might give you a Hatenna.

You can also earn an encounter with a Hatenna during the event by completing themed Field Research tasks. Spin those PokéStops to earn more Field Research tasks!

Finally, you can earn an encounter with a Hatenna by completing Collection Challenges.

Complete the Marvelous Minds Collection Challenges (Evolve and Catch) and you’ll earn a Hatenna encounter.

To complete the Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge: Catch, you need to have caught Spritzee, Swirlix, Morelull, Elgyem and Inkay.

To complete the Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge: Evolve, you need to have a Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Solosis, Duosion and Reuniclus.

How to get Hattrem in Pokémon Go

To get a Hattrem in Pokémon Go, you will most likely need to use 25 Hatenna Candy to evolve Hatenna into Hattrem.

Hattrem may appear in the wild, but it’s even more unlikely than Hatenna - so it’s best not to count on it.

To earn more Hatenna Candy, you can keep catching Hatenna (use Berries to earn more) and make Hatenna your Buddy Pokémon – earning Candy as you walk with it.

How to get Hatterene in Pokémon Go

To get Hatterene in Pokémon Go, you'll need to evolve a Hattrem into one by using 100 Hatenna Candy.

That’s your surefire way to adding Hatterene to your Pokédex.

