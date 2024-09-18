You’ll find details about the event’s start and end date, along with what even bonuses will be live, new Pokémon debuts, Dynamax debuts, the list of Pokémon with increased encounter rates, event-themed Research tasks, and more.

There’s a lot to get on with.

Keep reading to find out when the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular start date is and what to expect from the limited-time event.

The Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event start time and date is 10am local time on Wednesday 18th September and its end date and time is 8pm local time on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Yes, this means the Psychic Spectacular event is taking place now until the end of the weekend.

It’s time to catch some Psychic-type Pokémon and take part in all the fun. Read on below to find out what to expect from the limited-time event.

What to expect from Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular

During the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event you’ll find a list of event bonuses, new Pokémon (and Dynamax) debuts, themed Research and more. Here’s what to expect:

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event bonuses

As per the official Pokémon Go website, the following event bonuses will be live during the Psychic Spectacular event:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular new Pokémon (and Dynamax) debuts

Hattena, Hattrem and Hatterene are all now in Pokémon Go as per the launch of the Psychic Spectacular event!

Beldum, meanwhile, has been added as a Dynamax Pokémon – in three-star Max Battles. Beldum can be Shiny.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular increased wild encounter rates and eggs

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go:

Ralts

Spoink

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Spritzee

Sriwlix

Inkay

Morelull

All can be Shiny!

Meanwhile, the following list of Pokémon will hatch from 7km Eggs:

Mawile

Chingling

Espurr

Hatenna

All apart from Hatenna can be Shiny.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular Field Research and Paid Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks are available for all players during the event, with Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem, Spritzee, Swirlix, Morelull, and Hatenna available as reward encounters.

It’s worth noting that Morelull encountered as Field Research has a greater chance of being Shiny than normal wild encounters.

You can also purchase the Paid Timed Research, which includes the following:

One Incubator

One Super Incubator

One Star Piece

15,000 XP

Encounters with Morelull and Hatenna

You have until 8pm local time on Sunday 22nd September 2024 to purchase and complete the Paid Timed Research.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges and more

If all of the above wasn’t enough for you, you’ll also notice event-themed Collection Challenges running through the event. Complete these Collection Challenges and you’ll earn encounters with Hatenna, Stardust and XP.

Finally, event-themed PokéStop Showcases will also be live during the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event.

