The Great League is the lowest PvP option in Go. In the online battles, you can face off against other teams of three Pokémon with a maximum CP of 1,500.

This puts a limit on what Pokémon you can bring along to battle, and it can be tricky to know which are the best 'Mons to choose.

With big rewards on offer for Great League wins, you’ll want to maximise your opportunities to defeat your opponents.

Read on to find out what the best Great League team is in Pokémon Go, and to discover our advice on how to win more online PvP battles.

What is the best Great League team in Pokémon Go? Our advice

The best Pokémon Go Great League team is Feraligatr, Mandibuzz and Clodsire, based on tier lists we’ve encountered and potential type match-ups.

Ultimately, though, the best team will be filled with Pokémon as close to 1,500 CP as you can make them. Go over that limit and that Pokémon is unable to be entered in the PvP mode.

Of course, what’s best is almost entirely dependent on the Pokémon your opponent is using.

It’s all well and good recommending a tier list of the best Pokémon to use, but if your opponent is using a Pokémon that resists your attacks or one that is strong against the types you have, you’re going to struggle.

With that in mind, there are some Pokémon that are better than others in Go, thanks to the attacks they can learn and their stats.

Thanks to the fine folk over at GamePress Pokémon Go Wiki, we have a tiered list of what’s considered to be the best Great League Pokémon.

This is the S-Tier Great League Pokémon they recommend:

Shadow Feraligatr

Mandibuzz

Malamar

Feraligatr

Dunsparce

Diggersby

Clodsire

Azumarill

Generally speaking, then, if you have any of these Pokémon at 1,500 CP or just below, you have the workings of a brilliant Great League team.

Other Pokémon recommended include Venusaur, Whiscash, Talonflame, Sableye, Lapras, Greninja, Goodra, Drapion, Drifblim, Sylveon, Togekiss, Suicune, Typhlosion, Toxicroak, Uxie, Shiftry, Snorlax, Togedemaru, Swampert… the list goes on.

If you’re not able to bring along any of the Pokémon listed above, we suggest simply powering up your favourite Pokémon to as close to 1,500 CP as you can get without going over. If they know a good attack which is quick to use, that’s a win, too.

Take part in more battles and you’ll pick up on which of your Pokémon are doing well and which ones aren’t.

