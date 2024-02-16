The main stars are no doubt the legendary Pokémon Dialga from Pokémon Diamond and Palkia from Pokémon Pearl, which both received remakes a few years ago for the Nintendo Switch.

Now they're back in the spotlight once again on mobile.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

More like this

If you're unsure whether to pick the Diamond or Pearl Path in the Pokémon Go Sinnoh event, we've outlined all the benefits of both below. So you can be rest assured you're making the right decision.

Should you pick the Diamond or Pearl path in Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh'?

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Choosing between the Diamond or Pearl path comes down to personal preference, with each bringing different rewards depending on your pick. See below for the options:

Diamond

Dialga candy via Special Research

Any Dialga captured via raids will be know Roar of Time

Roar of Time adventure effect is doubled

Sinnoh Badge (Diamond)

Pearl

Palkia candy via Special Research

Any Palkia captured via raids will know Spacial Rend

Spacial Rend effect is doubled

Sinnoh Badge (Pearl)

Personally, this writer would go for the Pearl path! Why? Well, to me, doubling the Spacial Rend effect is quite a big bonus for the Pearl path.

Spacial Rend will make the radius in which you can find Pokémon bigger for 10 whole minutes. This is handy if you want to catch lots of critters in a nice big area, in a short space of time, which really matches the intense bursts of my personal play-style.

Players on the Diamond path will instead be able to double the Roar of Time effect. This one, for six minutes, will pause the timer on any of your items including things like eggs and incense. If you tend to use a lot of those, you might prefer the Diamond path.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh': Special Research Project tasks and rewards

Step 1

Task: Catch a Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region

Reward: 2,024XP, 2,024 Stardust, Bidoof encounter

Step 2 (Diamond)

Task: Feed your buddy – 10 Larvitar Candy and 100 Mega Tyranitar Energy

Reward: 3 Dialga Candy, Diamond Badge and Larvitar encounter

Step 2 (Pearl)

Task: Feed your buddy – 10 Bagon Candy and 100 Mega Salamence Energy

Reward: 3 Dialga Candy, Diamond Badge and Larvitar encounter

Step 3

Task: Catch a Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region

Reward: 2,024XP, 2,024 Stardust, Bidoof encounter

When does Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh' event start and end?

The Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh' event will take place from 10am on 19th February to 10pm on 23rd February 2024 local time.

The Special Research projects will arrive slightly earlier, at 10am on 15th February 2024. Following this, the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global free event will occur from 24th February to 25th February 2024.

Pokémon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

Read more on Pokémon:

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.