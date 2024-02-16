Should Pokémon Go fans pick the Diamond or Pearl path in Sinnoh event?
Which Gen 4 Pokémon path is worth going after? We explain what rewards are up for grabs.
Diamond or Pearl? Dialga or Palkia? These are the big decisions put towards Trainers in the latest Sinnoh event for Pokémon Go – but is one better than the other?
Set to take place in the middle of February, this new Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh' will bring about multiple opportunities to get your hands on plenty of Gen 4 creatures.
The main stars are no doubt the legendary Pokémon Dialga from Pokémon Diamond and Palkia from Pokémon Pearl, which both received remakes a few years ago for the Nintendo Switch.
Now they're back in the spotlight once again on mobile.
Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!
More like this
If you're unsure whether to pick the Diamond or Pearl Path in the Pokémon Go Sinnoh event, we've outlined all the benefits of both below. So you can be rest assured you're making the right decision.
Should you pick the Diamond or Pearl path in Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh'?
Choosing between the Diamond or Pearl path comes down to personal preference, with each bringing different rewards depending on your pick. See below for the options:
Diamond
- Dialga candy via Special Research
- Any Dialga captured via raids will be know Roar of Time
- Roar of Time adventure effect is doubled
- Sinnoh Badge (Diamond)
Pearl
- Palkia candy via Special Research
- Any Palkia captured via raids will know Spacial Rend
- Spacial Rend effect is doubled
- Sinnoh Badge (Pearl)
Personally, this writer would go for the Pearl path! Why? Well, to me, doubling the Spacial Rend effect is quite a big bonus for the Pearl path.
Spacial Rend will make the radius in which you can find Pokémon bigger for 10 whole minutes. This is handy if you want to catch lots of critters in a nice big area, in a short space of time, which really matches the intense bursts of my personal play-style.
Players on the Diamond path will instead be able to double the Roar of Time effect. This one, for six minutes, will pause the timer on any of your items including things like eggs and incense. If you tend to use a lot of those, you might prefer the Diamond path.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh': Special Research Project tasks and rewards
Step 1
- Task: Catch a Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region
- Reward: 2,024XP, 2,024 Stardust, Bidoof encounter
Step 2 (Diamond)
- Task: Feed your buddy – 10 Larvitar Candy and 100 Mega Tyranitar Energy
- Reward: 3 Dialga Candy, Diamond Badge and Larvitar encounter
Step 2 (Pearl)
- Task: Feed your buddy – 10 Bagon Candy and 100 Mega Salamence Energy
- Reward: 3 Dialga Candy, Diamond Badge and Larvitar encounter
Step 3
- Task: Catch a Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region
- Reward: 2,024XP, 2,024 Stardust, Bidoof encounter
When does Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh' event start and end?
The Pokémon Go 'Road to Sinnoh' event will take place from 10am on 19th February to 10pm on 23rd February 2024 local time.
The Special Research projects will arrive slightly earlier, at 10am on 15th February 2024. Following this, the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global free event will occur from 24th February to 25th February 2024.
Pokémon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.