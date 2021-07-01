Nintendo Switch game releases for July 2021: What’s new for the console and Switch Online

Another new month and another month filled with new Nintendo Switch games and while we will most likely still be playing Mario Golf Super Rush, that does not mean we cannot devote a little time to some of the new titles that are on the way for July.

It is not just Pokemon that is keeping us busy either as Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to deliver huge updates on the regular and there are many other games on the way for the console this month that will be keeping us busy.

We are also keeping track of the best Nintendo Switch games on the market right now if you want more choices of things to play, but for all that is new July, scroll down and see what’s coming.

New Nintendo Switch games July 2021

It is a fairly quiet month on the AAA game front for the Nintendo Switch this month but there are still some great games coming – including Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Here is the full list of all the games that you can buy this month:

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (1st July)

The Silver Case (6th July)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (6th July)

Crash Drive 3 (8th July)

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX+ (8th July)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (9th July) pre-order at GAME

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (16th July) pre-order at GAME

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (20th July)

Cotton Reboot! (20th July)

Cris Tales (20th July)

Last Stop (22nd July)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (27th July)

Neo: The World Ends with You (27th July)

Samurai Warriors 5 (27th July)

Blaster Master Zero 3 (29th July)

Blaster Master Zero Trilogy: MetaFight Chronicle (29th July)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel (29th July)

Paint the Town Red (29th July)

What’s new with Nintendo Switch Online in July 2021?

We are yet to hear whether there will be any new additions to Nintendo Switch Online yet, but we are not holding our breath as it is not a service that updates regularly unlike Game Pass and PS Now.

There have long been calls for the older Pokemon games to be added, just like we have the old school Mario games that are still great fun to play, but there are still no signs that this is coming. How are we supposed to catch ’em’ all if you won’t let us, Nintendo?

Don’t have Nintendo Switch Online yet? Well, you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial for the Nintendo Switch Online club, which is more than enough time to complete a few of the classic NES and SNES titles. Don’t forget to turn auto-renew off though if you do only want it for one week, though.

In other news, we’re still waiting to learn whether the Nintendo Switch Pro console is really on its way – we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear anything!

