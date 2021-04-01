PS Plus games for April 2021: Free games for PS5 and PS4 revealed

If you have been waiting to find out what games you will be getting for a sweet cost of nothing in April on the PlayStation, well, Sony has now revealed the new PS Plus games for April 2021 and we are pleasantly surprised by what we are getting.

Advertisement

You will need to be a member of PS Plus, the paid subscription service which gives PlayStation gamers free games every month, to get these but considering what games we are getting, being a member of this is a no-brainer – you also get special discounts, exclusive demos and online multiplayer.

Among the free games are Days Gone for PS4 users and there is also a brand new game that we will get for free too.

So keep on reading for the full breakdown of what is coming to PS Plus in April 2021 and beyond.

New PS Plus games for April 2021

As confirmed by Sony on the official PlayStation blog, there are three PS Plus games for members to grab in April 2021 – and they are great games, too.

PS4 owners with active PS Plus memberships will get to play Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. As for when you will be able to get them, there is not long to wait as they will both be available from April 6th. Days Gone had previously only been available for PS Plus members on the PS5.

If you have been able to get hold of a PlayStation 5 amidst the continuing PS5 stock issues then you will be pleased to hear that you will be getting an extra game to play – and we can never get enough PS5 games! New release Oddworld Soulstorm will be added on the same day as the others, April 6th.

What other games and updates come to PlayStation consoles in April 2021?

Just like every other month, there are games coming that will not be part of any of the subscription services. These are some of the key dates for Playstation gamers to look out for this month:

Outriders – Available April 1st

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Available April 6th

Star Wars: Republic Commando – Available April 6th

Guilty Gear Strive – Available April 9th

Poison Control – Available April 13th

SaGa Frontier Remastered – Available April 15th

MLB The Show 21 – Available April 20th

MotoGP 21 – Available April 22nd Pre-order now from GAME

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – Available April 22nd

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – Available April 22nd

Nier – Available April 23rd

Judgement – Available April 23rd

R-Type Final 2 – Available April 29th

Returnal – Available April 30th Pre-order now from Amazon

What else is new on PS Plus?

We are still waiting to hear if there are any more announcements coming our way for PS Plus, but remember that you can still get the March games and it is well worth grabbing them now while you still can – you never know, you could end up wanting to play one of them at some point.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.