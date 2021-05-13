Best Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC settings for performance, graphics and recommended specs

After a long wait since the third game was released, Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition is finally here and we are already enjoying our time back on the Normandy with some of the coolest characters from the world of gaming.

And this will be no quick playthrough if you’re a completist as all the DLC has been added which means there is an intimidating number of things to do and people and places to visit.

The game has been released on consoles and on PC and for users of the latter who are wondering what settings there will be to play around with, we have you covered but fair warning, you may be a little disheartened when you see how few options there are…

The best PC settings for Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Let’s not beat around the bush here – when it comes to PC settings Bioware have not exactly given us a great deal to play around with and all we are left with is the most basic of settings.

That is good news for those of you who just want to run the game with no faff beforehand, but not so much if playing about with settings to get them exactly how you want them is your thing.

So the settings in the above picture are your lot but let’s take a look at them anyway. Resolution is self-explanatory, so just crank that up to the highest that your system can manage – which will be the top one for any gaming PC that is worth its cost.

Other notable inclusions are Dynamic Shadows which we advise keeping on, and Motion Blur will help if a fast-moving camera tends to leave you feeling a tad nauseous. Antialiasing is always worth keeping on with the character models still being dated – you will definitely realise why it should be on if you have a quick play with it switched off!

Adding an option to cap the frame rate at various intervals is also welcome if you find that your PC is struggling – but that is really where playing about with the settings ends.

It is a far smaller array of options than many of us were expecting for Mass Effect: The Legacy Edition and there are actually more options available for those of us on console with the options of “Favour Quality” and “Favour Frame Rate”- something that does not tend to happen often.

The picture included above is for Mass Effect 1 but the same applies to 2 and 3 so don’t expect to get more options presented to you as you play through them all.

But that being said, the game plays as well as you would expect it to even with these basic settings which is likely why there are no more involved options available to us from Bioware – there just is not the need for them.

So that means that instead of playing about getting things just right, you can devote all your time to playing the game and if you want to experience everything it has to offer you will be spending upwards of a couple of hundred hours – probably best get started straight away then!

Minimum and recommended PC specs for Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Happily, you don’t have to fork out on a top of the line gaming PC to run the game – which is to be expected with a remaster. Here is what you need to know!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC system requirements (minimum):

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970/ R9280X

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 2GB

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC system requirements (recommended):

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon Vega 56

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 4GB

Want to know what we thought of the game? Check out our Mass Effect Legendary Edition review.

